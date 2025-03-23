SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is contesting against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, March 23. After winning the toss, RR decided to take up bowling first against SRH for the first innings.

According to the live cricket score data, RR needs 118 runs in 30 balls to bag a win against SRH on Sunday. As of the end of the first innings, SRH has scored 286 runs from 20 overs with the loss of six wickets.

Cricket Viewership on Jio Hotstar Today's SRH vs RR, IPL 2025 match streaming on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform has received over 25.9 crore (259 million) viewers on the entertainment platform as of the ongoing first innings.

IPL 2025's first match, hosted on Saturday, March 22, between KKR and RCB, received more than 40.9 crore (409 million) viewership as of the end of the tournament's first game.

In 2024, the IPL season registered a total of 44.8 crore viewers for the first 22 days (26 matches) of the tournament and nearly 18,800 crore minutes of total watch time on television, according to BARC data cited in a Hindustan Times report.

Before the IPL 2025 tournament began, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was a huge success for the OTT platform Jio Hotstar, breaking all previous records. According to ICC official data, the Champions Trophy 2025 outperformed the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 by 23 per cent.

The India vs. New Zealand final match was watched by more than 90.1 crore (901 million) viewers on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform, breaking earlier viewership records for the digital entertainment platform. India defeated New Zealand after scoring 254 runs on March 9, 2025, to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Jio Hotstar Jio Hotstar subscription comes in two segments for the ad-supported plans. Meanwhile, premium plans allow users to pay at a monthly, quarterly, or annual rate, according to the official Jio Hotstar data.