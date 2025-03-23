SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Facing Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals in their season's opener at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a mammoth target of 287 runs for the guests, as they smashed the second highest total in IPL history.

Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored a huge score of 286 for 6 wickets. Ishan Kishan scored the 2nd fastest century by an Indian on his debut game for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: 2nd highest score in IPL history Stats-wise, 286 runs is not only Sunrisers Hyderabad's second highest score in the Indian Premier League history, but it is also their second highest score. In 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad had scored 277 runs for three wickets against Mumbai Indians, while their highest score of 287 for three wickets arrived in the same season against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Innings history Sunrisers Hyderabad nearly broke their own IPL record of 287/3 against RCB last year. The men in orange started in grand fashion against the Rajasthan Royals earlier on Sunday in a sunny afternoon in Hyderabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad reached 200 in just 14.1 overs, the joint fastest in the history of IPL.

Ishan Kishan, playing his 100th IPL innings smashed his first IPL century in just 45 balls. He went from 86 to 100 in just 3 balls in the 19th over.

Travis Head smashed a quickfire 67 off just 31 balls and in the process provided the third best powerplay score for SRH in IPL history. The Sunrisers made 94/1 in powerplay and took another 4 more balls to reach 100 in the 7th over.

Ishan Kishan took the centrestage after Head’s dismissal and both the left handers had a particular liking to Jofra Archer. Head took 22 runs off Archer’s first over, which included a 105 metre monstrous six over deep square leg. Ishan Kishan later smashed 3 sixes in Archer’s 3rd over, the highlight being a well-timed six over the keeper’s head. Archer finished his 4 overs by conceding 76 runs, the most expensive figures in the history of IPL.

Heinrich Klaasen played a quickfire 34 off 14 balls and his dismissal in the 19th over stopped SRH from breaching the 300-run barrier

SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Playing XIs: Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

RR Impact Subs: Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka