SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Amid the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are clashing for the IPL 2025 seasons openers in Hyderabad on Sunday, Sunrisers' opening batter Travis Head started the IPL in brutal fashion, carrying his imperious hitting form from the 2024 season. Riyan Parag, the stand-in skipper of Rajasthan Royals opted to field first after winning the toss, a baffling move on a hot Sunday afternoon in Hyderabad.

Travis head raced to 19 off 9 balls by the end of the 4th over and the carnage was yet to start. English speedster Jofra Archer came to the attack to bowl only the 5th over, a surprising move, given his exploits with the new ball. Head greeted Archer by hitting a boundary off the first ball and followed it with a 105 metre six over deep square leg.

He ended the over with three consecutive fours, costing 23 runs in Archer’s first over of his 2nd stint with the Royals. Head reached his fifty off just 21 balls, a bit slow for his lofty standards. The Sunrisers plundered 94 runs in the powerplay, the third most they have managed to score in this phase in an IPL game. Travis Head eventually got out for a 31-ball 67 to Tushar Deshpande.

The biggest question leading to the season is whether the 300-run barrier can be breached and Travis Head has already given some serious thoughts to the possibility.

Fans are left speechless. Here's how they reacted: Travis Head’s assault left the fans speechless.

One user compared Travis Head to a monster.

A third commented, “Absolute carnage by SRH batsman, 300+ loading!”.

A fourth said, “Crazy hitting, bulls eye on archer. Nailed it.”

The other called him as the current G.O.A.T (Greatest of all Time)

SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Playing XIs: Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

RR Impact Subs: Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka