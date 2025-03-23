Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in the much-awaited clash of the Indian Premier League 2025, on the 23rd of March at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Both teams will want to win the game to register their first of the season.
The match between SRH and RR is scheduled to take place on the 23rd of March (Sunday).
The venue of the match between SRH and RR is Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
The toss for the match between SRH and RR will take place at 3 PM IST and the game will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
The match between SRH and RR can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.
The live-streaming of the match can be watched on the JioHotstar application and website in India.
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to bowl.
Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami
RR Impact Subs: Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka
SRH Impact Subs: Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Wiaan Mulder
Pat Cummins ahead of the match: It is great to be back. The core of the group is the same, the coaching staff is the same. Don't think batting or bowling first matters. It is pretty hot, so don't mind bowling second. Would be nice to keep last season's form going. We always encourage our games to play with freedom. Abhi and Heady will hopefully continue from last year, and Nitish and Klassen will be there as well. Ishan Kishan and Abhinav Manohar will be making their debuts.
Riyan Parag ahead of the match: Bowling first. Looks like a dry wicket so we'll have a crack at it later. I started here as a 17-year-old. Getting to fill in big shoes, very excited. The impact rule helps with Sanju. We've retained a lot of our core so that helps with the batting order. The other three overseas will be Theekshana, Jofra and Farooqi. Always good to start well, we have practiced a lot.
