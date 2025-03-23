SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in the much-awaited clash of the Indian Premier League 2025, on the 23rd of March at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Both teams will want to win the game to register their first of the season.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2025:When will match of the IPL 2025 take place? The match between SRH and RR is scheduled to take place on the 23rd of March (Sunday).

SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Where will the match take place? The venue of the match between SRH and RR is Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: When will the toss for the match take place? The toss for the match between SRH and RR will take place at 3 PM IST and the game will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Live telecast details The match between SRH and RR can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Where to watch the live streaming? The live-streaming of the match can be watched on the JioHotstar application and website in India.

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to bowl.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Playing XIs: Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

RR Impact Subs: Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka

SRH Impact Subs: Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Wiaan Mulder

SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: What skippers said? Pat Cummins ahead of the match: It is great to be back. The core of the group is the same, the coaching staff is the same. Don't think batting or bowling first matters. It is pretty hot, so don't mind bowling second. Would be nice to keep last season's form going. We always encourage our games to play with freedom. Abhi and Heady will hopefully continue from last year, and Nitish and Klassen will be there as well. Ishan Kishan and Abhinav Manohar will be making their debuts.