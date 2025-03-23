SRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Why Sanju Samson not captaining Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad? EXPLAINED

Sanju Samson injured his finger during India's T20I series against England last month at home. Riyan Parag will lead Rajasthan Royals for the first three games in IPL 2025 with Samson playing as an Impact Player.

Koushik Paul
Updated23 Mar 2025, 03:14 PM IST
Advertisement
Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.(PTI)

Sanju Samson will not be leading Rajasthan Royals and be playing as a pure batter in their first three matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Champions in 2008, Rajasthan Royals will start their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an away encounter on Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Instead, young Riyan Parag has been handed over the leadership duties for the first three games and use Sanju Samson as an Impact Player. Dhruv Jurel is expected don the big gloves behind the wickets for Rajasthan Royals.

Advertisement

Sanju Samson's injury occurred during India's T20I series against England last month at home. He was struck by a bouncer from Jofra Archer in Mumbai during the fifth T20I. Following the injury, Sanju Samson also underwent a surgery to repair the damaged finger.

Also Read | SRH vs RR: 5 Key players to watch today

Post surgery, Sanju Samason rehabilitated at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The right-handed opener joined the Rajasthan Royals camp last week. Interestingly, Jofra Archer is playing for Royals.

“Riyan Parag was named the Royals captain for their first three matches of IPL 2025 as Samson is still recovering from a right index finger injury sustained during the England series," Rajasthan Royals said.

"Despite being deemed fit enough to contribute as a specialist bowler, Samson is yet to be cleared for his regular wicketkeeping duties,” the franchise added.

Advertisement

Riyag Parag scripts history for RR

At 23, Riyan Parag became the youngest captain to lead Rajasthan Royals in history. The Assamese cricketer also became the fifth-youngest skipper in the history of Indian Premier League.

"I won’t be Rajasthan Royals' captain forever. There has to be someone groomed for the future. The franchise has developed multiple leaders, and for the next three games, we believe Riyan Parag is ready and capable of leading the side,” Sanju Samson told PTI.

Also Read | SRK grooves with Virat Kohli at IPL 2025 on ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’; netizens react

SRH vs RR playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(WK), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(C), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(C), Dhruv Jurel(Wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Advertisement

Stay updated on all the actions from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsSRH vs RR, IPL 2025: Why Sanju Samson not captaining Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad? EXPLAINED
First Published:23 Mar 2025, 03:14 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App