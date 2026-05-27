SRH VS RR, IPL Match today LIVE Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss and opt to bowl

SRH VS RR, IPL Match today LIVE Score: The Indian Premier League 2026 playoffs intensify with a high-stakes Eliminator as Sunrisers Hyderabad face Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. A place in Qualifier 2 against the loser of Qualifier 1 awaits the winner, while the defeated side will be eliminated from the title race. With both teams boasting explosive batting line-ups and a venue known for high-scoring affairs, this promises to be an edge-of-the-seat contest under the lights.

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished third in the league stage with nine wins from 14 matches, bolstered by a dominant head-to-head record. SRH’s formidable top order, featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen, combined with Pat Cummins’ leadership and disciplined bowling attack, has made them one of the most consistent sides in the competition.

Rajasthan Royals, who secured fourth place with eight victories, remain unbeaten at this venue (3-0) and will lean on the explosive opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, all-round contributions from Ravindra Jadeja, and the pace of Jofra Archer. The batting-friendly pitch at Mullanpur, which has favoured chases throughout the season, adds another layer of intrigue, with dew likely to play a role later in the evening.

Toss update

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl first

SRH vs RR: Playing XIs

RR Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

SRH Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Vignesh Puthur

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar