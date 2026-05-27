SRH VS RR, IPL Match today LIVE Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss and opt to bowl

SRH VS RR, IPL Match today LIVE Score: The Indian Premier League 2026 playoffs intensify with a high-stakes Eliminator as Sunrisers Hyderabad face Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh. A place in Qualifier 2 against the loser of Qualifier 1 awaits the winner, while the defeated side will be eliminated from the title race. With both teams boasting explosive batting line-ups and a venue known for high-scoring affairs, this promises to be an edge-of-the-seat contest under the lights.
Sunrisers Hyderabad finished third in the league stage with nine wins from 14 matches, bolstered by a dominant head-to-head record. SRH’s formidable top order, featuring Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen, combined with Pat Cummins’ leadership and disciplined bowling attack, has made them one of the most consistent sides in the competition.
Rajasthan Royals, who secured fourth place with eight victories, remain unbeaten at this venue (3-0) and will lean on the explosive opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, all-round contributions from Ravindra Jadeja, and the pace of Jofra Archer. The batting-friendly pitch at Mullanpur, which has favoured chases throughout the season, adds another layer of intrigue, with dew likely to play a role later in the evening.
Toss update
Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl first
SRH vs RR: Playing XIs
RR Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja
SRH Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Vignesh Puthur
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja
“Yeah, again, a little undecided, but we would have liked to bowl first as well. Having looked at the history here, I think two games this season, two games both chased, but good time to change that. (Three out of three wins so far at this venue) Yeah, happy memories. I think we've chased and defended as well. So I feel good memories, hopefully that continues. (How are you doing?) I'm fit to play. (Does having must-win situation help?) Maybe a mindset shift, yes. Just adds a little bit more to the table, a little bit more to the game. And even now, I think we've got no other options other than to win. But I think the chats have been that we keep doing the same thing. We leave it all once we step onto the ground, once we cross the boundary ropes. And if we can go back after 40 overs, look at the mirror and say we gave it our all, I'm happy whether we win or lose. (Any changes?) Pretty much the same team, just Jaddu comes into the XI and Dubey is impact.”
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge
“We are going to have a bowl first. (Does having played finals before help?) I'm not sure really. I think maybe if you've played a few, you feel a bit more relaxed about it. But yeah, I think the most important thing is you are coming off having played really good cricket, which our guys are doing. (Your message to the bowlers?) We like to keep it pretty simple. There might be one or two guys or moments where we feel like we need to have a good plan for, but outside of that, we just want to lean into guys' strengths. (Any changes?) Hinge comes back in. (Have you thought about batting first?) Yes, I don't think we're that bothered, to be honest. We've won plenty of games batting first. Here seems to be a good chasing venue. Honestly, [if] we had lost the toss it wouldn't have mattered too much. But yeah, we'll have a crack first with the ball.”
Sunrisers Hyderabad win the toss and opt to bowl first.
The toss for Sunrisers Hyderbad vs Rajasthan Royals match is set for 7:00 PM IST and the match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Yash Punja, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, R Smaran, Pat Cummins, Praful Hinge, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain
Total matches: 23
Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad: 14
Matches won by Rajasthan Royals: 9
Rajasthan Royals had a mixed IPL 2026 league stage, finishing with 8 wins and 6 losses in 14 matches for 16 points and a positive NRR of +0.189, comfortably qualifying for the playoffs. They began strongly with an 8-wicket win over CSK and secured key victories against GT, MI, RCB, LSG, PBKS, and closed with a 30-run win over MI, but suffered heavy defeats to SRH (twice) and GT along the way. Despite the inconsistencies, RR showed resilience and enter the playoffs with decent momentum.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a resilient IPL 2026 league stage, finishing with 9 wins and 5 losses in 14 matches for 18 points and a solid NRR of +0.524, comfortably qualifying for the playoffs. They began with a 6-wicket loss to RCB but bounced back strongly with a 65-run thrashing of KKR, followed by key victories against RR, CSK, DC, MI, PBKS, and a final 55-run win over RCB. Despite occasional setbacks against LSG, PBKS, KKR, and GT, the Orange Army showed character and momentum heading into the playoffs.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals clash.