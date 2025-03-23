SRH vs RR: Ishan Kishan slams maiden IPL hundred on Sunrisers Hyderabad debut; watch Kavya Maran’s reaction; viral video

Ishan Kishan struck his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred on Sunday as he slammed a magnificent unbeaten 106 against Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Playing his first match for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the former Mumbai Indians star reached the three figures in just 45 balls.

Coming into bat at the fall of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, who was released by by Mumbai Indians last year, proved his point as he dispatched the Rajasthan Royals bowlers all around the park.

Advertisement

The left-hander first stitched a 85-run stand for the second wicket with Travis Head, before forging another 72 runs with Nitish Kumar Reddy for the third wicket and 56 runs for the fourth wicket with South African import Heinrich Klaasen.

At 86 off 42 balls, Ishan Kishan hammered two back-to-back sixes off Sandeep Sharma in the 19th over before completing his maiden IPL ton with a double on the last ball of the same over. He is also the first centurion of IPL 2025.

In the process, Ishan Kishan also became the first Indian player to score an IPL hundred for SRH. “It was coming for a while. Wanted to get this last season but happy to get that first hundred. The team has put their faith in me, and I want to do my best for them,” said Ishan Kishan.

Advertisement

Watch Kavya Maran reaction after Kishan's ton While Ishan Kishan celebrated on the field, off the field, SRH co-owner Kavya Maran was the most happiest person on the stands. It was Kavya Maran, who wanted to have Ishan Kishan at SRH in 2022 but missed out. She finally had Ishan Kishan for ₹11.25 crore during IPL 2025 auction.

Advertisement

As soon as Ishan Kishan completed his hundred, Kavya Maran was caught celebrating in jubilation, shouting for the pocket dynamo on the field. At the end, Ishan Kishan remained unbeaten on 106, which included 11 fours and six sixes. Riding on Ishan Kishan's knock, SRH posted a mammoth 286/6 in 20 overs.