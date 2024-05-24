SRH vs RR Live Score Updates IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns at the MA Chidambaram stadium today. The winner of this key clash will progress to the IPL 2024 finals on May 26 while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.
Rajasthan Royals produced some exceptional performances in the first half of the IPL, but lost their way in the later stages of the tournament, losing 4 of their last 5 matches, with the last one washed out due to rain. However, the RR XI looked back in form for Wednesday's eliminator against RCB, where they handed the Faf Du Plessis-led franchise a comprehensive defeat to secure a place in the qualifiers.
Sunrisers Hyderabad had a somewhat inconsistent start to the IPL 2024, but the Pat Cummins-led franchise managed to stage a comeback in the tournament by winning 6 of their last 7 matches to end the season with 17 points and a net run rate of +0.414. SRH had suffered a crushing 8-wicket defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders in their last outing and will be looking to bounce back in the second qualifier.
SRH vs RR Live Score: Yuzvendra Chahal vs Heinrich Klaasen will be an ‘interesting contest’, says Varun Aaron
SRH vs RR Live Score: Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Varun Aaron said, "It's an interesting one. I think Yuzi will want to redeem himself after the last game they played against each other. I think he went for 62 in his four overs. He is generally not used to going for so many runs, and he will have to comeback from that," he said.
"Knowing Yuzi, he is just going to go wide to Klaasen, wide slow. One thing we have been talking about Yuzi is that he is not turning the ball enough. He will look to turn the ball to Klaasen. If he is going to bowl flat or full, which is what he has been doing, Klaasen is going to smack him. So he is going to have to resort to Chahal of the first half of the IPL, bring those parts back and actually turn the ball a little. The Chepauk might be the ideal place to start turning the ball,"
SRH vs RR Live Score: Pitch report
SRH vs RR Live Score: The MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai is known to produce tracks which are supportive to the spinners, which tends to make life difficult for the batsman. In this season, however, the Chennai pitch has delivered varying results, with 200-plus totals scored in some matches while others remain a relatively low-scoring affair.