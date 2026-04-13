SRH vs RR, Match 21 Preview: Abhishek, Sooryavanshi set to ignite carnage; Head-to-Head, Predicted XI, Pitch Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad host Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, 13 April. Match 21 of IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 PM IST in.

The contrast between these two sides at this point of the season is almost impossible to overstate. RR are unbeaten in 4 completed matches, sitting at the top of the points table. They have produced the 2 most stunning individual batting performances of the season already.

SRH are at No. 6, having won only once. They are a team of proven match-winners who have so far been unable to stitch together a complete performance.

Match Logistics The match is at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Monday, 13 April, at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7 PM IST.

A hot, humid evening is expected, with temperatures in the low 30s Celsius. But, it’ll feel significantly more due to the high humidity. The match will be streamed LIVE on Star Sports and streaming on JioHotstar.

Head-to-Head Record

SRH lead the all-time head-to-head 12-9 across 21 IPL meetings. SRH's highest score in this fixture is 286. It was set against RR at this very ground on 23 March 2025, the highest team innings ever recorded at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

RR's highest is 242; their reply in that same game, which SRH wSon. The lowest scores are 127 (SRH) and 102 (RR). Recent form has been firmly with SRH. They have won the last 3 completed meetings, including both 2024 encounters (by 1 run and 36 runs) and the single 2025 meeting (by 44 runs).

View full Image View full Image SRH vs RR Head-to-Head Record

RR's most recent win in this rivalry was in 2023 (by 72 runs), with SRH winning the other 2023 meeting by 4 wickets. RR have not beaten SRH in over two years. On Monday, they will look to end that streak in style.

Team News Predicted XI

SRH have an interesting selection decision: will Praful Hinge finally make his IPL debut? Ishan

Kishan had already announced Hinge's debut against PBKS before realising, after the toss, that the pitch required a different option. He brought Jaydev Unadkat instead.

On the faster, pacier Hyderabad surface, Hinge's delayed debut may finally arrive. SRH also fielded just 3 overseas players in their previous game. They could bring back Liam Livingstone to strengthen their middle order and provide the bowling option that Aniket Verma cannot. Brydon Carse is the other option in that slot.

SRH's probable XI: Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head open, Ishan Kishan at No. 3, Heinrich Klaasen at No. 4, Salil Arora at No. 5, Aniket Verma or Liam Livingstone at No. 6, Nitish Kumar Reddy at No. 7, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, and Praful Hinge as the potential debutant.

RR are likely to remain unchanged from the XI that beat RCB. Brijesh Sharma slotted into the side last match and impressed with 2/37 in the middle overs. He is expected to retain his place.

RR's probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi open, Dhruv Jurel at No. 3, Riyan Parag at No. 4, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, and Brijesh Sharma.

Key Players to Watch

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is on the verge of T20 history. He is currently on 901 T20 runs in 22 innings. The record for fastest to 1,000 runs in men's T20s stands at 23 innings, a mark held jointly by Brad Hodge and Shaun Marsh.

Of the 1,061 players to have reached that landmark since, only Marsh has matched Hodge's 23-inning record. If the 15-year-old reaches 99 runs on Monday, he equals it.

In their previous match against PBKS, they produced Travishek's third 100-plus powerplay score of the season. The pair still hold the IPL record for the highest opening stand in a powerplay (125) set in 2024. Monday night is where two of the great powerplay opening pairs in this tournament's history meet head-on.

Heinrich Klaasen, SRH's most important batter, is the second-highest run-getter in IPL 2026. But, there is a legitimate concern growing around his strike rate. He has averaged 140.45 this season, a significant drop from 172.69 last season.

Also Read | Abhishek Sharma overtakes Vaibhav Suryavanshi in 18 balls for huge IPL record

His innings have read 31(22), 62(41), and 39(33). Those are productive but not match-defining. He has struggled to accelerate in the death overs, costing SRH those extra 15–20 runs in the final phase. It can be the difference between a defendable total and a par one.

Ravi Bishnoi is one of RR's most crucial bowling weapons. After his worst-ever IPL season in 2025, with an economy of 10.83 and an average of 44.55, he has dramatically improved his control. He has brought down those numbers to 8.76 and 12.66, respectively, in IPL 2026.

The key adjustment is fewer full-toss and "hit-me" balls. The Hyderabad pitch, known for its true pace and bounce, presents an interesting test for his stock delivery: the rapid googly.

Klaasen strikes at 212.5 against Chahal this season. Bishnoi will expect a serious examination from the SRH middle order.

Jofra Archer holds the Purple Cap at this stage of IPL 2026. On a Hyderabad pitch that rewards pace, he is the one bowler in this match who could shift a game in two overs.

SRH's middle order already has the worst strike rate (141.35) among all teams despite having the most runs. Archer, bowling at genuine pace, will target them aggressively in the middle and death phases.

Pitch Report

Surface + grass: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has hosted 84 IPL matches, with the last T20 played here on 5 April 2026, SRH vs LSG in Match 10 of this season. The average score batting first is 162.87, at 8.33 runs per over.

Chasing teams have won 48 of 84 matches (57.14%). It’s a meaningful advantage that makes bowling first the logical toss choice. Unusually, teams losing the toss have won 51 of 84 matches (60.71%), one of the sharpest toss-loser win rates in the tournament.

New ball (3–4 overs): This is a flat, mixed-soil deck that offers pace and bounce, but little sideways movement. The surface is particularly conducive to aggressive batting from ball one. That’s precisely why Head, Abhishek, Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi all thrive here. New-ball bowlers will need to be extremely precise to avoid being targeted.

Middle overs: Monday's game will be played on Pitch No. 3. Spin overs on this specific strip go at a run rate of 10.91 while pace does slightly better at 9.41. Both teams are therefore expected to predominantly use their fast bowlers throughout.

Dew + toss call: Dew will arrive from the 12th over onwards and will make bowling progressively harder. Chasing teams win 57.14% of matches at this ground. Ishan Kishan or Riyan Parag, whoever wins the toss, is expected to bowl first. With high humidity already making the atmosphere heavy, dew will arrive earlier than usual.

Par score range: The historical average of 162.87 batting first significantly underestimates the current scoring environment. SRH themselves posted 286 at this ground against RR in IPL 2025, the highest team total ever at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

In Pitch No. 3 specifically, with spin going at 10.91 per over, 200-plus is a genuine baseline expectation for the batting side. Anything above 210 would put serious pressure on even RR's explosively talented top order.

Match Prediction

Google Gemini’s Winner: Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Decisive Factors

Historical Dominance & Venue Psychological Edge

Superior Pace Attack on "Pace-Friendly" Pitch No. 3

The "Travishek" Powerplay Metric vs. RR's New Ball Vulnerability

Spin-Rate Disadvantage for RR’s Core Strength

Reasoning

1. Historical Dominance & Venue Psychological Edge

SRH holds a significant 12-9 head-to-head lead and has won the last three consecutive meetings against RR (2024–2025). Most critically, SRH recorded the venue's highest-ever total (286) against this exact opponent at this ground last season. Despite RR's current form, they have not defeated SRH in over two years, suggesting a tactical match-up issue that favors the Hyderabad franchise.

2. Superior Pace Attack on "Pace-Friendly" Pitch No. 3

The pitch report specifically identifies Pitch No. 3, where pace bowlers are significantly more economical (9.41 RPO) compared to spinners (10.91 RPO). While Jofra Archer is a threat, SRH’s likely inclusion of Praful Hinge and the presence of Eshan Malinga and Harshal Patel aligns better with a surface that rewards "true pace and bounce." SRH’s strategy to field a pace-heavy XII (including potential debutant Hinge) directly exploits the ground-specific physics of this strip.

3. The "Travishek" Powerplay Metric

The data confirms that Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have already produced three 100-plus powerplay scores this season. On a "flat, mixed-soil deck" that offers "little sideways movement," the SRH openers are statistically primed to exploit the first 6 overs. Since the new ball offers minimal help to bowlers here, SRH's ability to front-load runs provides a buffer against their currently sluggish middle-order strike rate.

4. Spin-Rate Disadvantage for RR’s Core Strength

RR relies heavily on Ravi Bishnoi and Brijesh Sharma to control the middle overs. However, data for Pitch No. 3 shows spin being taken for nearly 11 runs per over. Furthermore, Heinrich Klaasen—despite a dip in strike rate—historically punishes RR’s primary spinner, striking at 212.5 against Chahal (and by extension, high-pace leg-spin like Bishnoi's). The venue's physics effectively neutralises RR's strongest bowling asset.

5. Toss and Dew Logistics

With a 57.14% win rate for chasing teams and dew expected as early as the 12th over, the team batting second gains a massive advantage. While the toss is a 50/50 event, the "toss-loser win rate" at this stadium is an anomalous 60.71%. This suggests that even if SRH is forced to set a target, their historical comfort in high-scoring games at this venue (averaging 200+ on this specific strip) allows them to overcome the dew factor through sheer volume of runs.

Grok’s Winner: Rajasthan Royals Top Factors:

RR’s dominant current form versus SRH’s season-long inconsistency

Jofra Archer’s purple-cap pace on a pitch that rewards genuine speed against SRH’s weakest link

Venue physics + dew favouring the chasing side, perfectly suiting RR’s explosive top order

Pitch No. 3’s middle-over pace superiority aligns with RR’s bowling attack

Reasoning:

Form gap is decisive. RR are unbeaten in four completed matches and sit top of the table after producing the two most stunning individual batting performances of the season. SRH are sixth with just one win and have been unable to stitch together a single complete performance despite having proven match-winners. Historical head-to-head (SRH lead 12-9 and won the last three) is now secondary to 2026 season reality.

Archer vs SRH middle order is the clearest mismatch. SRH’s middle order has the worst strike rate in the league (141.35) despite scoring the most runs overall. Klaasen’s strike rate has dropped sharply to 140.45, and he is struggling to accelerate in the death. Archer, currently holding the Purple Cap and bowling at a genuine pace, is the one bowler who can shift the game in two overs on this surface.

Chasing advantage is built into the ground data. In 84 IPL matches at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, chasing teams have won 48 times (57.14 %). Teams losing the toss have won 51 times (60.71 %). Dew arrives from the 12th over, and high humidity will bring it earlier, making bowling progressively harder. Both captains are expected to bowl first; the side that chases will have the statistical edge, and RR’s opening pair (Jaiswal-Sooryavanshi) is built for exactly these high-scoring chases.

Pitch No. 3 behaviour matches RR’s bowling strengths. On this specific strip, pace overs go at 9.41 while spin goes at 10.91, so both sides will lean on fast bowlers. The flat, mixed-soil deck offers true pace and bounce with minimal sideways movement — ideal conditions for Archer, Burger, Sandeep Sharma and the improved Bishnoi to exploit. SRH’s batting-first average of 162.87 is outdated; the current par is 200+, and anything above 210 will still be under serious pressure against RR’s top order.

ChatGPT’s Winner: Rajasthan Royals Top Factors

1. Superior powerplay dominance

2. SRH’s middle-order inefficiency

3. RR’s pace advantage on a pace-friendly surface

4. Current form and execution consistency

5. Match-up pressure on SRH’s key batters

Reasoning

1. Superior powerplay dominance

RR’s opening pair has delivered consistently explosive starts. On a Hyderabad pitch that allows aggressive strokeplay from ball one, their ability to score heavily in the first 6 overs creates immediate scoreboard pressure.

2. SRH’s middle-order inefficiency

Despite high aggregate runs, SRH’s middle order operates at a strike rate of 141.35, the lowest among teams. On a ground where 200-plus is baseline, this slowdown directly costs 15–20 runs, which is decisive.

3. RR’s pace advantage on a pace-friendly surface

Pitch No. 3 favours pace over spin, with seamers conceding significantly less than spinners. RR’s attack, led by Archer and supported by Burger and Sandeep, aligns better with these conditions than SRH’s mixed attack.

4. Current form and execution consistency

RR are unbeaten in four matches. Their plans across phases, powerplay acceleration, middle-order stability and death execution have translated into consistent results. SRH have not produced a complete performance yet.

5. Match-up pressure on SRH’s key batters

SRH rely heavily on Klaasen and the openers. Archer’s pace specifically targets their middle-order weakness. Klaasen’s reduced strike rate further compounds this vulnerability under pressure.

Final Call:

Rajasthan Royals combine superior powerplay output with a pace attack better suited to Hyderabad’s conditions, giving them a clear edge.

Where to Watch

The match is live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi from 7:30 PM IST. Stream on JioHotstar. UK viewers: Sky Sports Cricket. Australia: Fox Cricket or Kayo Sports. USA and Canada: Willow TV.