Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will clash in IPL 2025 today (March 23). The second match of this season will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. It will start at 3:30 PM.
SRH and RR have played 20 IPL matches so far. Hyderabad have won 11 of those games. Rajasthan won 9.
In IPL 2024, they locked horns twice. SRH won both matches, one by 36 wickets and the other by 1 run.
Let’s see what AI is predicting about today’s KKR vs RCB opening match at IPL 2025.
ChatGPT says, “Rajasthan Royals look more balanced and consistent on paper, and if their top order fires, it’ll be tough for SRH to chase down or defend. But if the pitch slows down, SRH could surprise with spin and home support.”
Google Gemini predicts, “Sunrisers Hyderabad appear to have a higher probability of winning. However, it's important to remember that anything can happen in cricket!”
Grok predicts, “Given SRH’s home advantage, deeper batting, and familiarity with conditions, they seem more likely to come out on top. RR’s bowling might keep it close, but SRH’s overall balance could tip the scales. I’d lean toward Sunrisers Hyderabad winning this one.”
Batters: Travis Head, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer
All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Rahul Chahar, Pat Cummins
Bowlers: Mohammed Shami (C), Jofra Archer (VC), Sandeep Sharma
Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen
CricTracker predicts that the team bowling first will win the match. Google Match Prediction says SRH have a 60% chance of winning. We predict Hyderabad’s win as well.
