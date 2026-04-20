Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka handed one-year ban from PSL for IPL switch; all-rounder says sorry to Pak fans

Dasun Shanaka ditched his PSL contract with Lahore Qalandars and switched to the IPL after he was signed up by Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for the injured Sam Curran.

PN Vishnu
Published20 Apr 2026, 11:06 PM IST
Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka reacts after losing the T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, on Saturday, 28 February 2026. AP Photo/PTI
Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka reacts after losing the T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, on Saturday, 28 February 2026. AP Photo/PTI(AP)

Sri Lanka all-rounder Dasun Shanaka has reportedly been banned from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for one year after he opted out of his contract with Lahore Qalandars to play for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dasun Shanaka was signed up by Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for the injured Sam Curran.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement that the board came to a decision following a "comprehensive review", as per a report by ESPNCricinfo.

The statement added that Shanaka's decision to terminate his contract with Lahore Qalandars was unilateral, stating that the contract "constituted a clear breach of both the Player Registration terms and the Tripartite Agreement."

 

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As a result of his ban, Shanaka won't be able to participate in PSL 2027. According to ESPNCricinfo, Shanaka received a lesser punishment after he apologised for withdrawing his contract.

Dasun Shanaka's apology

"I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the PSL and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of PSL, and the wider cricket community," he said, as per PCB's statement.

 

The PSL is a prestigious tournament, and I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions. To the loyal fans of Lahore Qalandars, I am truly sorry for letting you down.

 

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"I must clarify that at the time I withdrew from the PSL I had no intention of joining any other tournament. I have the greatest respect for Pakistani fans and have always enjoyed my time in Pakistan. I hope to return to the PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans," he added.

Shanaka follows the likes of Corbin Bosch and Blessing Muzrabani in terminating their PSL contracts in favour of IPL.

 

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Corbin Bosch, who was due to play for Peshawar Zalmi in 2025, withdrew his PSL contract after he was picked up by Mumbai Indians (MI).

He was banned for one year from the PSL. Muzarabani, on the other hand, gave up his contract with Islamabad United to play for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL. Shanaka is yet to play for RR in IPL 2026.

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