Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal crash

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal crash1 min read . 04:22 PM IST
Kusal Mendis was driving an SUV at Panadura before dawn when the incident happened, police said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kusal Mendis was driving an SUV at Panadura before dawn when the incident happened, police said
Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was arrested Sunday after being allegedly involved in a fatal crash with a cyclist, who died instantly, just outside the country's capital Colombo, police said.
Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis was arrested Sunday after being allegedly involved in a fatal crash with a cyclist, who died instantly, just outside the country's capital Colombo, police said.
The 25-year-old batsman was driving an SUV at Panadura before dawn when the incident happened, police said.
The 25-year-old batsman was driving an SUV at Panadura before dawn when the incident happened, police said.
Mendis had been named in the 16-player squad for a two-match home Test series against England in March, but the tour was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 3,000 people are killed annually in traffic accidents in Sri Lanka.
A former spin bowler, Kaushal Lokuarachchi, was given a four-year suspended jail sentence for crashing into a woman pedestrian and killing her in 2003.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated