Sri Lanka beat defending champions New Zealand in Womens T20 WC upset as Silvas fifty secures run-chase

Southampton [UK], June 17 (ANI): Sri Lanka created a major upset in Southampton on Tuesday, edging past defending champions New Zealand in a last-over thriller to register their maiden win over the White Ferns in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Chasing 151, Sri Lanka reached the target in 19.4 overs, powered by a composed unbeaten half-century from Nilakshika Silva, who anchored a nervy middle-order recovery after a collapse threatened their chase. Silva received support from 23-year-old Kaushani Nuthyangana, who struck 24 in just 14 balls and hit the winning runs to ensure Sri Lanka ended up on the winning side.

New Zealand suffered their second consecutive defeat in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026, having earlier lost their opener to the West Indies by seven wickets.

After electing to bat, New Zealand lost Isabella Gaze early but recovered through key partnerships for the second and third wickets. Captain Amelia Kerr added 49 runs with Georgia Plimmer for the second wicket before joining Sophie Devine for a 43-run stand. Kerr and Devine accelerated around the halfway mark, collecting 23 runs across the 10th and 11th overs to lift the innings.

Sri Lanka, however, kept things tight with disciplined bowling and sharp fielding. A standout moment came when Kawya Kavindi completed a brilliant running catch off Kavisha Dilhari to dismiss Kerr for 45 off 36 balls.

Devine continued her strong form with a fluent 45 off 30 deliveries, including four boundaries and the only six of the innings, while Maddy Green's quick 18 helped New Zealand post 150/6. Dilhari was Sri Lanka's most effective bowler, taking 2/35, with all six bowlers contributing wickets.

In response, Sri Lanka began cautiously before shifting gears in the power play, scoring 29 runs in the final two overs of that phase. Captain Chamari Athapaththu provided early momentum with four boundaries and a six over point but fell for 27 while attempting to accelerate, triggering a collapse that left Sri Lanka struggling at 55/4.

New Zealand, despite showing improved fielding from their previous outing, failed to maintain pressure as Sri Lanka rebuilt steadily. Georgia Plimmer took a sharp catch to dismiss Vishmi Gunarathne, and Amelia Kerr executed a direct hit to run out Hasini Perera, but the intensity faded as the chase progressed.

Nilakshika Silva then steadied the innings, forming a crucial 50-run stand with Dilhari to revive the chase. Even after Dilhari's run-out, Silva maintained composure and guided the innings alongside wicketkeeper Kaushini Nuthyangana.