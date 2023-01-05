Sri Lanka beat India by 16 runs to level series

Sri Lanka defeated India by 16 runs in the second T20I to level the three-match series 1-1, here on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Put into bat, skipper Dasun Shanaka (56 not out) and Kusal Mendis (53) scored sizzling fifties to power Sri Lanka to an imposing 206 for 6.

Chasing a 200-plus target, the hosts' top-order crumbled under pressure before Axar Patel (65) and Suryakumar Yadav (51) ignited Indian hopes with a 91-run partnership.

However, once the partnership was broken the hosts couldn't get over the line.

Earlier, openers Mendis (53) and Pathum Nissanka (33) shared a 80-run stand to give Sri Lanka a solid start.

The visitors then lost momentum as Indian bowlers, led by pace sensation Umran Malik (3/48), picked a flurry of wickets.

However, Shanaka (56 not out) and Charith Asalanka (37) managed to take their side over the 200-run mark.

Sri Lanka 206 for 6 in 20 overs (Kusal Mendis 53, Dasun Shanaka 56 not out; Umran Malik (3/48).

India 190 for 8 in 20 overs (Axar Patel 65, Suryakumar Yadav 51; Kasun Rajitha 2/22)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.