Sri Lanka beats the West Indies by 41 runs in the 1st ODI as Nissanka scores 79

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Pathum Nissanka made a careful 79 and captain Kusal Mendis a fast-paced 72 to lay the foundation for Sri Lanka's 41-run win Wednesday over the West Indies in the first one-day cricket international.

Nissanka and Mendis put on 136 for the second wicket and with contributions of 45 by Charith Asalanka and an unbeaten 44 by Janith Liyanage, Sri Lanka reached 303-7 after being asked to bat.

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Captain Shai Hope carried the fight to Sri Lanka with an innings of 56 from 66 balls and opener Justin Greaves made 45 from 38 balls, but the West Indies' were all out for 262 in the final over.

After partnerships of 50 for the first wicket and 52 for the third, wickets fell regularly and the required run-rate climbed. There was still hope when Roston Chase was at the crease but his innings of 33 ended when he was bowled by Dushmantha Chameera who took 4-67.

The West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl first on a pitch that looked likely to favor slower bowlers. They made an early breakthrough when Kamindu Mendis was out for 12 in the seventh over.

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Nissanka and Mendis came together at that point and carried Sri Lanka to 158-2 before Mendis was out for 72 for 62 balls. Opener Nissanka carried on briefly before falling for 79 from 102 balls.

The West Indies needed to pick up wickets in the middle overs but Asalanka and Liyanage provided stiff restistance, putting on 64 for the fifth wicket.

Hope was out with the West Indies total 167-5 in the 31st over but from them the resistance faded.

There was an unusual pause near the end of the match when a floodlight failed and the players left the field for bad light. The West Indies' cause was already lost by that stage: they needed 43 runs from eight balls with one wicket remaining.

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The second match of the three-match series will be played at Kingston on Saturday, with the third next Monday, also at Sabina Park.

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