Sri Lanka Cricket rope in former India support staff R Sridhar on short term deal

Former India fielding coach R Sridhar has joined Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on a short term deal, the country's cricketing board announced on Tuesday. The appointment of Sridhar comes after SLC decided to onboard the Indian to lead a specialised fielding camp.

Sridhar will lead a 10-day fielding camp in Sri Lanka with an aim to ‘elevate the fielding standards of Sri Lankan Cricketers’. The camp will kick off from May 7, featuring both men's and women's cricketers, emerging squads, Premier Club players, national U-19 team and women’s ‘A’ team.

During his stint in the island nation, Sridhar will also work closely with coaches from the National, High Performance and Club setups. “The former India fielding coach will begin the program with the Sri Lanka National Men’s team and subsequently train other squads, where he will conduct fielding drills, skill-specific training, and simulated match scenarios, to replicate game conditions,” SLC said in a release.

R Sridhar's wealthy resume Being a BCCI Level 3 certified coach, Sridhar brings on the table a wealth of international experience. He has been India's fielding coach from 2014 to 2021, in over 300 international matches. He also had a short spell with the Afghanistan national team in 2024.

Previously, Sridhar worked as an assistant coach and fielding coach for the India U-19 tea. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sridhar worked as a fielding coach for Punjab Kings (then known as Kings XI Punjab).

During his playing days, Sridhar represented Hyderabad in domestic cricket. He played 35 first-class matches and 15 List A matches, scoring 574 and 69 runs respectively. He has also taken 91 (first-class) and 14 wickets (List A), with a best of 6/91.