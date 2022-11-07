Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka was denied bail by a court in Sydney on Monday after being charged with sexual assault while he was in Australia to play in the T20 World Cup
Meanwhile,"the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket decided to suspend national player Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket with immediate effect and will not consider him for any selections after being informed that Mr. Gunathilaka was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a woman in Australia," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.
Furthermore, Sri Lanka Cricket will take the necessary steps to promptly carry out an inquiry into the alleged offense, and, upon conclusion of the aforementioned court case in Australia, steps will be taken to penalize the said player if found guilty.
Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to emphasize that it adopts a “zero tolerance" policy for any such conduct by a player and will provide all the required support to the Australian law enforcement authorities to carry out an impartial inquiry into the incident.
Gunathilaka attended court via a video link. The bail hearing took place at the Downing Centre court in Sydney.
Defence attorney Ananda Amaranath did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Sri Lanka cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka, who was with the national squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia, was arrested on charges of sexual assault here on 6 November, prompting the Lankan government to order an "immediate investigation" into the incident.
It has been learnt that the 31-year-old Gunathilaka was arrested and taken to Sydney City police station in the wee hours of Sunday following an investigation into alleged sexual assault of a woman on November 2.
