Sri Lanka Cricket urges PCB to reconsider Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 boycott against India as revenue at risk

In a major development, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has written to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to reconsider their boycott against India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, that starts on Saturday. Pakistan, who are slated to play all their games in Sri Lanka, have been instructed to not play against India in Colombo on February 15, by their own government.

The Pakistan's government's decision came in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were removed from the T20 World Cup 2026 after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to play its matches on Indian soil. It must be noted that India remain the main hosts of the T20 World Cup 2026. Bangladesh were later replaced by Scotland.

In a report by Sri Lankan media outlet Newswire, it said that SLC president Shammi Silva wrote to PCB to reconsider the “non-participation in the India vs Pakistan match” scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka. Pakistan will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Netherlands on February 7.

In the letter, SLC highlighted that the non-participation of the highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash would have severe impact on the country's economy. “Sri Lanka Cricket warned that any non-participation in a marquee fixture of this nature would have wide-ranging implications, including substantial financial exposure, the loss of anticipated tourism inflows, and broader economic fallout,” the a part of the report read.

Hotel industry majorly hit due to no IND vs PAK The India vs Pakistan clash in cricket is the biggest revenue earner globally, with an estimated revenue of US 250 million. If that doesn't happen, it will impact everyone involved financially - host country, broadcasters, organisers, the ICC and many more.

The report also added that ever since the Pakistan government's announcement of national team boycotting the match against India came out, it has significantly hit the hotel industry in the Lankan nation. It added multiple cancellations have affected the hotels in Colombo.

SLC recalls past cooperation In the letter, the SLC also recalled the past cooperation the national team have shown while touring Pakistan despite several challenging circumstances, including security threats. During Sri Lanka's white-ball tour of Pakistan last November, several players from the visiting side wished to return home due to security concerns after a suicide bombing in Islamabad. However, SLC issued a stern directive to stay.