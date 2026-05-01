Sri Lanka U-19 players arrested in hotel filming case

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 1 (ANI): Two Sri Lankan Under-19 men's cricketers have been arrested over allegations of filming people bathing in the hotel the players were staying at, in Narahenpita, Colombo. Both players have since been released on a personal bail of LKR 500,000 (approx $1,564), according to ESPNcricinfo.

The cricketers had been arrested earlier this week after women staying at the hotel had complained that they were being filmed using mobile phones while in their bathrooms.

Sri Lankan police told ESPNcricinfo that Narahenpita police are currently investigating whether any of these videos have been shared on online platforms.

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Having been produced at the Aluthkade Magistrate's Court for their initial hearing, the players are next due back in court on May 25.

SLC has not announced any disciplinary measures of its own. However, the board has been in flux over the past 48 hours, with the ousting of the previous office bearers and the appointment of the Transformation Committee.

Earlier, Kumar Sangakkara was among nine members appointed to a Transformation Committee set up to oversee Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), following the government's decision on Wednesday to remove the previous office bearers.

On April 29, SLC President Shammi Silva resigned from his post with immediate effect, the board confirmed in an official statement. According to the SLC media release, the entire leadership structure of the board, including office bearers and members of the Executive Committee, has also stepped down as part of the decision.

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Sangakkara stands out as the most prominent former cricketer in the panel, which also includes Roshan Mahanama and Sidath Wettimuny. However, the committee is largely composed of individuals from corporate, legal, and political backgrounds, with former Member of Parliament Eran Wickramaratne named as its chair.

SLC's new Sangakkara, Mahanama, in the SLC transformation panel members: