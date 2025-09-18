Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Ravi Shastri predicts winner of SL vs AFG; ex-India coach says ‘I will go…’

Former India coach Ravi Shastri is weighing on Afghanistan to win against Sri Lanka in the final Group B encounter in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. While the top two has been finalised in Group A, three teams - Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka - are in contention for a top two finish in Group B.

With Bangladesh already exhausting all their group games, the outcome of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan clash will determine the final standings. Former India coach Ravi Shastri, who is working as a commentator in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, was asked to predict the winner.

“If I have to go, I will go on Afghanistan's side,” Shastri told Sony Sports Network. “In the last match, Afghanistan's batting performance didn't click, especially in the top order. If a couple of batters get going, Afghanistan have the spinners to put any opposition in tension,” he said.

Afghanistan started with a win over Hong Kong before stumbling against Bangladesh. Chasing 155 runs to win, the Afghanistan top-order, baring Rahmanullah Gurbaz, stumbled in front of Bangladesh bowling attack. Although Azmatullah Omarzai tried his best but lacked support. Afghanistan eventually lost the game by eight runs.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan made two changes after opting to bat first against Sri Lanka in a must-win encounter. Darwish Rasooli and Mujeeb Ur Rahman came in place of AM Ghazanfar and Gulbadin Naib in the Afghanistan playing XI. On the other hand, Sri Lanka too made one change with Dunith Wellalage replacing Maheesh Theekshana.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Playing XIs Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara