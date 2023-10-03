Sri Lanka is facing Afghanistan in one of the three warm matches being played on 3 October in the ODI World Cup at Guwahati. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After winning the toss, Afghanistan chose to bowl first against the Sri Lankan team in Hyderabad.

Despite a bad start, losing both the openers – Pathum Nissanka and Pathum Nissanka – in the initial over, the Sri Lankan inning recovered, all thanks to the powerful knock by skipper Kushal Mendis who scored a century and is still on the pitch. Mendis has scored 136 in 77 balls with 18 fours and 7 sixes, leading the team to cross 200 in just 26 overs.

By the time the report was filed, Sri Lanka had scored 204/2 in 26 overs at a run rate of 7.84.

For Afghanistan, Abdul Rahman and Mujeeb Ur Rahman took one wicket each.

Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs. Afghanistan encounter? Sri Lanka vs. Afghanistan warm-up match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match starts at 2 PM.

World Cup Squads: Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, C Asalanka, D Karunaratne, D de Silva, D Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, K Mendis (wk), S Samarawickrama, Matheesha Pathirana, L Kumara, M Theekshana

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Pitch report: Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati has been a pitch that has helped batters as well as bowlers. As per details, pacers, in particular, may enjoy some seam and swing at the start, which can create problems for the batters. They can play their shots freely after spending a few balls on the ground.



