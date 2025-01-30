Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: It’s a Four. Australia at 342/2 after 85.4 overs

Day 1 Highlights :
- Josh Inglis makes his TEST debut for Australia
- Referral 1 (7.6 ovs): SL against T Head (LBW) Unsuccessful (AUS: 3, SL: 2)
- Australia 50/0 in 8.3 overs
- 1st wkt Partnership: 50 off 52 balls between U Khawaja (13) and T Head (37)
- T Head 18th TEST fifty: 50 runs in 35 balls (9x4) (1x6)
- Drinks: Australia 92/1 in 14.3 overs
- Australia 100/1 in 17.5 overs
- Referral 2 (19.6 ovs): SL against M Labuschagne (LBW) Unsuccessful (AUS: 3, SL: 2) (Retained)
- U Khawaja TEST fifty: 50 runs in 71 balls (4x4) (1x6)
- Lunch: Australia 145/2 in 32.0 overs
- Australia 152/2 in 32.5 overs
- 3rd wkt Partnership: 50 off 60 balls between U Khawaja (19) and S Smith (33)
- Australia 200/2 in 41.3 overs
- S Smith TEST fifty: 50 runs in 57 balls (6x4) (1x6)
- Drinks: Australia 223/2 in 48.0 overs
- U Khawaja 16th Test hundred: 100 runs in 135 balls (8x4) (1x6)
- 3rd wkt Partnership: 100 off 117 balls between U Khawaja (44) and S Smith (56)
- Australia 250/2 in 56.1 overs
- Tea: Australia 261/2 in 60.0 overs
- 3rd wkt Partnership: 150 off 242 balls between U Khawaja (73) and S Smith (77)
- Australia 300/2 in 74.5 overs
- Drinks: Australia 313/2 in 77.0 overs
- S Smith 35th Test hundred: 100 runs in 179 balls (10x4) (1x6)
- New ball taken: Australia 322/2 in 80.1 overs
- Rain Stoppage: Australia 330/2 in 81.1 overs
- Stumps: Australia 330/2 in 81.1 overs
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Usman Khawaja smashed a Four on Nishan Peiris bowling . Australia at 342/2 after 85.4 overs
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: FOUR! First boundary of the day! Nishan Peiris tosses it up, around off, Usman Khawaja plants his front leg ahead and sweeps it well in front of square on the leg side for four more runs.
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 336/2 after 85 overs
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 334/2 after 84 overs
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 334/2 after 83 overs
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Australia at 332/2 after 82 overs
Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details
1st Test (Day2) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 between Sri Lanka and Australia to be held at Galle International Stadium, Galle at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.