Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: 1st Test (Day 4) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 to start at 10:00 AM

Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 4) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025. Match will start at 10:00 AM
Day 3 Highlights :
Sri Lanka 53/3 in 17.2 overs
Sri Lanka 102/4 in 31.5 overs
Drinks: Sri Lanka 106/4 in 32.0 overs
D Chandimal 31st Test fifty: 50 runs in 91 balls (7x4) (0x6)
Rain Stoppage: Sri Lanka 136/5 in 42.0 overs
Lunch: Sri Lanka 136/5 in 42.0 overs
Tea: Sri Lanka 136/5 in 42.0 overs
Stumps: Sri Lanka 136/5 in 42.0 overs
