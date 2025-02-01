Hello User
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: 1st Test (Day 4) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 to start at 10:00 AM

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day 4) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025. Match will start at 10:00 AM

Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025


Day 3 Highlights :

  • Sri Lanka 53/3 in 17.2 overs
  • Sri Lanka 102/4 in 31.5 overs
  • Drinks: Sri Lanka 106/4 in 32.0 overs
  • D Chandimal 31st Test fifty: 50 runs in 91 balls (7x4) (0x6)
  • Rain Stoppage: Sri Lanka 136/5 in 42.0 overs
  • Lunch: Sri Lanka 136/5 in 42.0 overs
  • Tea: Sri Lanka 136/5 in 42.0 overs
  • Stumps: Sri Lanka 136/5 in 42.0 overs

01 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day4) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details
1st Test (Day4) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 between Sri Lanka and Australia to be held at Galle International Stadium, Galle at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

