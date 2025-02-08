Hello User
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 3) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 to start at 10:00 AM

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 3) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025. Match will start at 10:00 AM

Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025


Day 2 Highlights :

  • Referral 4 (94.3 ovs): AUS against K Mendis (Caught) Unsuccessful (SL: 3, AUS: 1)
  • Sri Lanka 253/9 in 94.5 overs
  • Innings Break: Sri Lanka 257/10 in 97.4 overs
  • Referral 1 (7.5 ovs): SL against M Labuschagne (LBW) Successful (SL: 3, AUS: 3)
  • Referral 2 (7.6 ovs): SL against S Smith (LBW) Unsuccessful (SL: 2, AUS: 3)
  • Drinks: Australia 49/2 in 10.0 overs
  • Australia 53/2 in 11.3 overs
  • Lunch: Australia 85/2 in 21.0 overs
  • Referral 3 (22.2 ovs): SL against S Smith (LBW) Unuccessful (SL: 2, AUS: 2)
  • 3rd wkt Partnership: 50 off 91 balls between U Khawaja (24) and S Smith (24)
  • Referral 4 (24.5 ovs): SL against U Khawaja (LBW) Unsuccessful (SL: 2, AUS: 2)
  • Australia 100/3 in 27.5 overs
  • Drinks: Australia 135/3 in 35.6 overs
  • 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 71 balls between S Smith (21) and A Carey (29)
  • S Smith 42nd Test fifty: 53 runs in 98 balls (5x4) (1x6)
  • Australia 150/3 in 37.6 overs
  • 4th wkt Partnership: 100 off 144 balls between S Smith (47) and A Carey (47)
  • Tea: Australia 197/3 in 49.6 overs
  • A Carey 10th Test fifty: 50 runs in 68 balls (4x4) (1x6)
  • Australia 200/3 in 51.1 overs
  • Referral 5 (59.3 ovs): SL against S Smith (LBW) Unsuccessful (SL: 1, AUS: 3)
  • 4th wkt Partnership: 150 off 224 balls between S Smith (69) and A Carey (74)
  • S Smith 36th Test hundred: 100 runs in 191 balls (9x4) (1x6)
  • Australia 250/3 in 63.3 overs
  • Drinks: Australia 251/3 in 64.0 overs
  • A Carey 2nd Test hundred: 100 runs in 118 balls (9x4) (1x6)
  • 4th wkt Partnership: 203 off 279 balls between S Smith (82) and A Carey (114)
  • Australia 300/3 in 71.6 overs
  • Stumps: Australia 330/3 in 80.0 overs

08 Feb 2025, 09:03 AM IST Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day3) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details
2nd Test (Day3) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 between Sri Lanka and Australia to be held at Galle International Stadium, Galle at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.