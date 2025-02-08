Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 3) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 to start at 10:00 AM

Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 3) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025. Match will start at 10:00 AM
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Day 2 Highlights :
Referral 4 (94.3 ovs): AUS against K Mendis (Caught) Unsuccessful (SL: 3, AUS: 1)
Sri Lanka 253/9 in 94.5 overs
Innings Break: Sri Lanka 257/10 in 97.4 overs
Referral 1 (7.5 ovs): SL against M Labuschagne (LBW) Successful (SL: 3, AUS: 3)
Referral 2 (7.6 ovs): SL against S Smith (LBW) Unsuccessful (SL: 2, AUS: 3)
Drinks: Australia 49/2 in 10.0 overs
Australia 53/2 in 11.3 overs
Lunch: Australia 85/2 in 21.0 overs
Referral 3 (22.2 ovs): SL against S Smith (LBW) Unuccessful (SL: 2, AUS: 2)
3rd wkt Partnership: 50 off 91 balls between U Khawaja (24) and S Smith (24)
Referral 4 (24.5 ovs): SL against U Khawaja (LBW) Unsuccessful (SL: 2, AUS: 2)
Australia 100/3 in 27.5 overs
Drinks: Australia 135/3 in 35.6 overs
4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 71 balls between S Smith (21) and A Carey (29)
S Smith 42nd Test fifty: 53 runs in 98 balls (5x4) (1x6)
Australia 150/3 in 37.6 overs
4th wkt Partnership: 100 off 144 balls between S Smith (47) and A Carey (47)
Tea: Australia 197/3 in 49.6 overs
A Carey 10th Test fifty: 50 runs in 68 balls (4x4) (1x6)
Australia 200/3 in 51.1 overs
Referral 5 (59.3 ovs): SL against S Smith (LBW) Unsuccessful (SL: 1, AUS: 3)
4th wkt Partnership: 150 off 224 balls between S Smith (69) and A Carey (74)
S Smith 36th Test hundred: 100 runs in 191 balls (9x4) (1x6)
Australia 250/3 in 63.3 overs
Drinks: Australia 251/3 in 64.0 overs
A Carey 2nd Test hundred: 100 runs in 118 balls (9x4) (1x6)
4th wkt Partnership: 203 off 279 balls between S Smith (82) and A Carey (114)
Australia 300/3 in 71.6 overs
Stumps: Australia 330/3 in 80.0 overs
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
08 Feb 2025, 09:03 AM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day3) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details 2nd Test (Day3) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 between Sri Lanka and Australia to be held at Galle International Stadium, Galle at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.