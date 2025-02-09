Hello User
Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 4) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 to start at 10:00 AM

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 4) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025. Match will start at 10:00 AM

Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025


Day 3 Highlights :

  • New ball taken: Australia 330/3 in 80.1 overs
  • 4th wkt Partnership: 250 off 349 balls between S Smith (101) and A Carey (142)
  • Australia 350/3 in 84.2 overs
  • A Carey: 150 runs in 175 balls (14x4) (2x2)
  • Drinks: Australia 373/6 in 93.0 overs
  • Mitchell Starc dropped on 0 by P Nissanka in 95.3 overs
  • Referral 6 (96.3 ovs): SL against B Webster (LBW) Unsuccessful (SL: 0, AUS: 2)
  • Referral 7 (96.4 ovs): B Webster against SL (LBW) Successful (SL: 0, AUS: 2)
  • Beau Webster dropped on 25 by R Mendis in 100.4 overs
  • Australia 402/7 in 101.4 overs
  • P Jayasuriya 11th Test 5-wicket haul: 5/148 (36.5)
  • Innings Break: Australia 414/10 in 106.4 overs
  • Lunch: Australia 414/10 in 106.4 overs
  • Referral 1 (12.1 ovs): D Karunaratne against AUS (Caught) Unsuccessful (SL: 2, AUS: 3)
  • Sri Lanka 50/3 in 16.4 overs
  • Drinks: Sri Lanka 51/3 in 17.0 overs
  • Referral 2 (17.2 ovs): AUS against K Mendis (LBW) Unsuccessful (SL: 2, AUS: 3) (Retained)
  • Referral 3 (20.5 ovs): AUS against K Mendis (LBW) Unsuccessful (SL: 2, AUS: 2)
  • Tea: Sri Lanka 98/4 in 33.0 overs
  • Sri Lanka 100/4 in 33.6 overs
  • A Mathews 45th Test fifty: 50 runs in 76 balls (2x4) (1x6)
  • Sri Lanka 150/5 in 47.5 overs
  • Drinks: Sri Lanka 164/5 in 49.0 overs
  • 6th wkt Partnership: 50 off 73 balls between A Mathews (16) and K Mendis (29)
  • Referral 4 (59.1 ovs): AUS against K Mendis (LBW) Unsuccessful (SL:2 AUS: 2) (Retained)
  • Sri Lanka 200/7 in 59.2 overs
  • Stumps: Sri Lanka 211/8 in 62.1 overs

09 Feb 2025, 09:03 AM IST Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day4) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025

Sri Lanka vs Australia Match Details
2nd Test (Day4) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 between Sri Lanka and Australia to be held at Galle International Stadium, Galle at 10:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

