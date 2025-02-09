Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 4) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 to start at 10:00 AM

Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 4) of Australia tour of Sri Lanka, 2025. Match will start at 10:00 AM
Day 3 Highlights :
New ball taken: Australia 330/3 in 80.1 overs
4th wkt Partnership: 250 off 349 balls between S Smith (101) and A Carey (142)
Australia 350/3 in 84.2 overs
A Carey: 150 runs in 175 balls (14x4) (2x2)
Drinks: Australia 373/6 in 93.0 overs
Mitchell Starc dropped on 0 by P Nissanka in 95.3 overs
Referral 6 (96.3 ovs): SL against B Webster (LBW) Unsuccessful (SL: 0, AUS: 2)
Referral 7 (96.4 ovs): B Webster against SL (LBW) Successful (SL: 0, AUS: 2)
Beau Webster dropped on 25 by R Mendis in 100.4 overs
Australia 402/7 in 101.4 overs
P Jayasuriya 11th Test 5-wicket haul: 5/148 (36.5)
Innings Break: Australia 414/10 in 106.4 overs
Lunch: Australia 414/10 in 106.4 overs
Referral 1 (12.1 ovs): D Karunaratne against AUS (Caught) Unsuccessful (SL: 2, AUS: 3)
Sri Lanka 50/3 in 16.4 overs
Drinks: Sri Lanka 51/3 in 17.0 overs
Referral 2 (17.2 ovs): AUS against K Mendis (LBW) Unsuccessful (SL: 2, AUS: 3) (Retained)
Referral 3 (20.5 ovs): AUS against K Mendis (LBW) Unsuccessful (SL: 2, AUS: 2)
Tea: Sri Lanka 98/4 in 33.0 overs
Sri Lanka 100/4 in 33.6 overs
A Mathews 45th Test fifty: 50 runs in 76 balls (2x4) (1x6)
Sri Lanka 150/5 in 47.5 overs
Drinks: Sri Lanka 164/5 in 49.0 overs
6th wkt Partnership: 50 off 73 balls between A Mathews (16) and K Mendis (29)
Referral 4 (59.1 ovs): AUS against K Mendis (LBW) Unsuccessful (SL:2 AUS: 2) (Retained)
Sri Lanka 200/7 in 59.2 overs
Stumps: Sri Lanka 211/8 in 62.1 overs
