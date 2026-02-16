Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Marsh, Head take AUS to brisk start in must-win match

Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Co-hosts Sri Lanka will take on Australia in their Group B match of the 2026 T20 World Cup in Pallekele on Monday (16 February). At least one win in their remaining two matches (vs Australia and vs Zimbabwe) will help Sri Lanka qualify for the Super Eight, whereas Australia cannot afford a loss.
Australia began their 2026 T20 World Cup campaign with a win over Ireland, but went on to suffer a shock loss to Zimbabwe in their second match. Australia, who have been hit by injuries, are currently in third place with two points, and a loss to Sri Lanka will put their qualification hopes in serious doubt. Should that happen, not only will Australia need to beat Oman, but also, they will need Ireland to beat Zimbabwe.
Because of their rising injury concerns, Steve Smith has been drafted into the Australia squad in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood, whereas Mitchell Marsh could return for the crucial match after missing the first two matches. Marcus Stoinis is also set to return.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, currently lead Group B with four points, the same number of points as Zimbabwe in second place. The Lankan Lions have so far beaten Ireland and Oman in their opening two matches of the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Sri Lanka vs Australia playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka(Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana
Australia: Mitchell Marsh(Captain), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa
A good start from Australia as both Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head collect a boundary each. It's a nightmarish start for Dushmantha Chameera as 16 runs come off the over.
AUS 16/0 (1 over)
Time for LIVE action. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head make their way out to open Australia's innings. Dushmantha Chameera begins Sri Lanka's bowling attack.
This is a do-or-die match for Australia, who only have two points from two games. They defeated Ireland but lost to Zimbabwe, and should they lose tonight also, Australia could be staring at an early exit. Australia are in third place in the Group B standings.
The toss news from Pallekele is that Sri Lanka have won the toss and will field first. Regular skipper Mitchell Marsh returns for Australia after missing the first two games due to injury.
"All okay, ready to go tonight. It's a big game, every game comes with great responsibility," Marsh says at the toss.
In another match of the 2026 T20 World Cup, England have beaten Italy by 24 runs in a Group C match in Kolkata. With that victory, England have qualified for the Super Eight stage.
Sri Lanka currently lead Group B of the 2026 T20 World Cup with four points from two matches, whereas Australia are in third place with two points from as many matches. Australia defeated Ireland in their first match, but suffered a shock loss to Zimbabwe in the second match.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Group B match of the 2026 T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Australia, which will take place in Pallekele.