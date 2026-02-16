Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Marsh, Head take AUS to brisk start in must-win match

Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Co-hosts Sri Lanka will take on Australia in their Group B match of the 2026 T20 World Cup in Pallekele on Monday (16 February). At least one win in their remaining two matches (vs Australia and vs Zimbabwe) will help Sri Lanka qualify for the Super Eight, whereas Australia cannot afford a loss.

Follow LIVE scorecard of Sri Lanka vs Australia 2026 T20 World Cup match

Australia began their 2026 T20 World Cup campaign with a win over Ireland, but went on to suffer a shock loss to Zimbabwe in their second match. Australia, who have been hit by injuries, are currently in third place with two points, and a loss to Sri Lanka will put their qualification hopes in serious doubt. Should that happen, not only will Australia need to beat Oman, but also, they will need Ireland to beat Zimbabwe.

Because of their rising injury concerns, Steve Smith has been drafted into the Australia squad in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood, whereas Mitchell Marsh could return for the crucial match after missing the first two matches. Marcus Stoinis is also set to return.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, currently lead Group B with four points, the same number of points as Zimbabwe in second place. The Lankan Lions have so far beaten Ireland and Oman in their opening two matches of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka vs Australia playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka(Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(Captain), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa