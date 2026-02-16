Subscribe

Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Marsh, Head take AUS to brisk start in must-win match

Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to field first. Australia have received a big boost with regular skipper Mitchell Marsh returning.

PN Vishnu
Updated16 Feb 2026, 07:08:15 PM IST
Advertisement
Australia will look for a crucial win against Sri Lanka. AFP
Australia will look for a crucial win against Sri Lanka. AFP

Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Co-hosts Sri Lanka will take on Australia in their Group B match of the 2026 T20 World Cup in Pallekele on Monday (16 February). At least one win in their remaining two matches (vs Australia and vs Zimbabwe) will help Sri Lanka qualify for the Super Eight, whereas Australia cannot afford a loss.

Follow LIVE scorecard of Sri Lanka vs Australia 2026 T20 World Cup match

Australia began their 2026 T20 World Cup campaign with a win over Ireland, but went on to suffer a shock loss to Zimbabwe in their second match. Australia, who have been hit by injuries, are currently in third place with two points, and a loss to Sri Lanka will put their qualification hopes in serious doubt. Should that happen, not only will Australia need to beat Oman, but also, they will need Ireland to beat Zimbabwe.

Because of their rising injury concerns, Steve Smith has been drafted into the Australia squad in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood, whereas Mitchell Marsh could return for the crucial match after missing the first two matches. Marcus Stoinis is also set to return.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, currently lead Group B with four points, the same number of points as Zimbabwe in second place. The Lankan Lions have so far beaten Ireland and Oman in their opening two matches of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka vs Australia playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka(Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(Captain), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
16 Feb 2026, 07:07:05 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: A productive start for Australia

A good start from Australia as both Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head collect a boundary each. It's a nightmarish start for Dushmantha Chameera as 16 runs come off the over.

AUS 16/0 (1 over)

16 Feb 2026, 07:02:31 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Time for LIVE action

Time for LIVE action. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head make their way out to open Australia's innings. Dushmantha Chameera begins Sri Lanka's bowling attack.

16 Feb 2026, 06:57:01 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Do-or-die match for Australia

This is a do-or-die match for Australia, who only have two points from two games. They defeated Ireland but lost to Zimbabwe, and should they lose tonight also, Australia could be staring at an early exit. Australia are in third place in the Group B standings.

Advertisement
16 Feb 2026, 06:46:02 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Playing XIs of Sri Lanka and Australia

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka(Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(Captain), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

16 Feb 2026, 06:38:12 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Sri Lanka win the toss and will bowl first, Mitchell Marsh returns for Australia

The toss news from Pallekele is that Sri Lanka have won the toss and will field first. Regular skipper Mitchell Marsh returns for Australia after missing the first two games due to injury.

"All okay, ready to go tonight. It's a big game, every game comes with great responsibility," Marsh says at the toss.

Advertisement
16 Feb 2026, 06:29:38 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: England beat Italy, qualify for Super Eight stage

In another match of the 2026 T20 World Cup, England have beaten Italy by 24 runs in a Group C match in Kolkata. With that victory, England have qualified for the Super Eight stage.

16 Feb 2026, 06:01:22 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Australia's results so far in 2026 T20 World Cup

—Beat Ireland by 67 runs

—Lost to Zimbabwe by 23 runs

16 Feb 2026, 05:51:51 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Sri Lanka's results so far in 2026 T20 World Cup

—Beat Ireland by 20 runs

—Beat Oman by 105 runs

16 Feb 2026, 05:37:49 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Where Sri Lanka and Australia stand in the points table

Sri Lanka currently lead Group B of the 2026 T20 World Cup with four points from two matches, whereas Australia are in third place with two points from as many matches. Australia defeated Ireland in their first match, but suffered a shock loss to Zimbabwe in the second match.

Advertisement
16 Feb 2026, 05:28:56 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Group B match of the 2026 T20 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Australia, which will take place in Pallekele.

World CupCricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsSri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Marsh, Head take AUS to brisk start in must-win match
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts