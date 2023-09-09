Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Super Four match: Where, when and how to watch

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match today: Where, when and how to watch1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 09:45 AM IST
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super Four match today: It's a crucial match for both teams.
Sri Lanka stand on the brink of making cricket history. A win against Bangladesh in the upcoming Asia Cup Super Four match would grant them the second-longest winning streak in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The record is currently held by Australia with 21 consecutive wins while Sri Lanka is tied with Pakistan and South Africa at 12.