Sri Lanka stand on the brink of making cricket history. A win against Bangladesh in the upcoming Asia Cup Super Four match would grant them the second-longest winning streak in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The record is currently held by Australia with 21 consecutive wins while Sri Lanka is tied with Pakistan and South Africa at 12.

Sri Lanka have shown resilience in challenging situations. Their awareness of game dynamics and playing conditions has been a decisive factor. This was evident in their group-stage match against Afghanistan, where they emerged victorious despite a tough fight from the opposition.

Bangladesh have had a mixed bag of performances. They initially lost to Sri Lanka but bounced back impressively against Afghanistan. However, they were outclassed by Pakistan in their last match. Shakib Al Hasan, the team's captain, described their batting as "hot and cold"m highlighting the team's inconsistency.

Key players to watch

Dimuth Karunaratne is enjoying a stellar ODI year, amassing 514 runs at an average of 51.40. His partnership with Pathum Nissanka has been fruitful, with the duo scoring 812 runs together since June.

For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim has been in scintillating form. After a below-par performance in 2022, he has bounced back, averaging 57.25 in his last 10 innings.

Pitch and weather

The R Premadasa Stadium is known for its spin-friendly pitches. However, it has a higher average first-innings score in day-night ODIs compared to Pallekele. Rain could be a factor, with a 68% chance of showers predicted.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Super Four match: Where, when and how to watch

The Super Four match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will kick off on September 9 at 3 PM (India time) at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. If you're planning to catch the action from the comfort of your home, tune into the Star Sports Network for live broadcast. Disney+ Hotstar offers free live-streaming for those who prefer the digital experience.