Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Super Four match: Where, when and how to watch

Sri Lanka stand on the brink of making cricket history. A win against Bangladesh in the upcoming Asia Cup Super Four match would grant them the second-longest winning streak in One Day Internationals (ODIs). The record is currently held by Australia with 21 consecutive wins while Sri Lanka is tied with Pakistan and South Africa at 12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sri Lanka have shown resilience in challenging situations. Their awareness of game dynamics and playing conditions has been a decisive factor. This was evident in their group-stage match against Afghanistan, where they emerged victorious despite a tough fight from the opposition.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam breaks Virat Kohli's world record ahead of India vs Pakistan clash Bangladesh have had a mixed bag of performances. They initially lost to Sri Lanka but bounced back impressively against Afghanistan. However, they were outclassed by Pakistan in their last match. Shakib Al Hasan, the team's captain, described their batting as "hot and cold"m highlighting the team's inconsistency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Key players to watch Dimuth Karunaratne is enjoying a stellar ODI year, amassing 514 runs at an average of 51.40. His partnership with Pathum Nissanka has been fruitful, with the duo scoring 812 runs together since June.

Also Read: Reserve day confirmed for India vs Pakistan match in case it rains on 10 September. Check here For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim has been in scintillating form. After a below-par performance in 2022, he has bounced back, averaging 57.25 in his last 10 innings.

Pitch and weather The R Premadasa Stadium is known for its spin-friendly pitches. However, it has a higher average first-innings score in day-night ODIs compared to Pallekele. Rain could be a factor, with a 68% chance of showers predicted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}