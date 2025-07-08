Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Kusal Mendis scores century, dominates along with Captain Charith Asalanka

Kusal Mendis dominated the Bangladesh bowling attack and scored a century off 95 balls in the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI. Captain Charith Asalanka is supporting him well

This was Kusal Mendis’ 6th century in ODI cricket. Before this match, he scored 4,594 runs in 143 matches with an average of 35.07 and a strike rate of 87.96.

Sri Lanka reached 200/3 in the 38th over with a solid partnership between Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis. Asalanka brought up his half-century off 60 balls. Together, they stitched a brilliant 100-run partnership.

Kusal Mendis earlier brought up his 35th ODI half-century in style, reaching the mark in 58 balls during the 23rd over of the innings. Facing Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mendis played a smart shot off a full delivery outside off-stump. He opened the face of the bat and guided it to deep third for a single.

After a quick start, he showed maturity and focus, determined not to give away his wicket and anchor the innings.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first in the final ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on July 8, with the series tied 1-1.

Sri Lanka, despite losing the last game by 16 runs, made no changes to their team. Dunith Wellalage remains on the side while Milan Rathnayake stays out. Bangladesh brought back Taskin Ahmed, replacing Hasan Mahmud.

Asalanka expected the pitch to be good for batting and aimed for a score of around 280. At this moment, it seems like Sri Lanka may score even higher than that.

Bangladesh is led by captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Both earlier matches were won by the team batting first.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh head-to-head stats Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have played 57 ODI matches so far. Sri Lanka have an upper hand against its Asian opposition with 43 wins. Bangladesh have won 12 matches while two matches produced no results.