Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Four. Sri Lanka at 25/1 after 2.4 overs

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 15 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 08 Jun 2024 at 06:00 AM
Venue : Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas
Sri Lanka squad -
Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
Bangladesh squad -
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score: Kamindu Mendis smashed a Four on Taskin Ahmed bowling . Sri Lanka at 25/1 after 2.4 overs
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! OFF THE MARK IN STYLE! Taskin Ahmed serves it on the hard length and keeps it outside off. Kamindu Mendis punches it through point and he finds the gap. The ball races off to the fence for four runs.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Kusal Mendis is out and Sri Lanka at 21/1 after 2.3 overs
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score: OUT! CHOPPED ON! Taskin Ahmed has the final laugh and he draws first blood! Ahmed serves it short, just tightening the line this time. Kusal Mendis is cramped for room as he gets on his heels to block it. The ball gets off the inner egde of his blade and deflects onto the stumps. That is the opening that Bangladesh needed.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score: Kusal Mendis smashed a Four on Taskin Ahmed bowling . Sri Lanka at 21/0 after 2.2 overs
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! MORE RUNS! Taskin Ahmed delivers it short again, this time outside off. Kusal Mendis slashes this time and sends it flying over backward point. The fielder in the deep fails to reach it in time and Sri Lanka get four more runs.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score: Kusal Mendis smashed a Four on Taskin Ahmed bowling . Sri Lanka at 17/0 after 2.1 overs
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! Welcomes him with a boundary! Taskin Ahmed drops it short and keeps it over off. Kusal Mendis stands tall and pulls it through deep sqaure leg. The ball meets the ropes for four runs to start the over.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score: Sri Lanka at 13/0 after 2 overs
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score:
Sri Lanka
Kusal Mendis 2 (5)
Pathum Nissanka 11 (7)
Bangladesh
Shakib Al Hasan 0/8 (1)
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score: Sri Lanka at 5/0 after 1 overs
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score:
Sri Lanka
Kusal Mendis 0 (2)
Pathum Nissanka 5 (4)
Bangladesh
Tanzim Hasan Sakib 0/5 (1)
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score: Pathum Nissanka smashed a Four on Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowling . Sri Lanka at 4/0 after 0.2 overs
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score: FOUR! BANG! OFF THE MARK IN STYLE! Tanzim Hasan Sakib goes a bit fuller and angles it into leg. Pathum Nissanka puts his front foot out and just uses his wrists to flick it perfectly towards the deep square leg fence for the first boundary of the match.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Scores: Bangladesh Playing XI
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Scores: Sri Lanka Playing XI
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score: Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score: Toss Update
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match Details
Match 15 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to be held at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.