Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When and where to watch SL vs BAN 3rd T20I

Aiming to clinch the T20I series against Bangladesh in the home turf, Charith Asalanka-led Sri Lanka on Wednesday will face Litton Das-led Bangladesh for the third and final T20I at Colombo's R.Premadasa Stadium.

Sri Lanka won the first fixture, but then Bangladesh staged a comeback in the second, clinching a 83-run victory.

Speaking ahead of the match, Lankan head coach Sanath Jayasuriya said, “Not pressure as such. We need to play well. We have won the Test and ODI series and we need to finish off the T20s well. Players want to do well and we are working hard.”

“We need to bat well and long for by the top three. The bowlers are experienced enough and they know what to do. We have lot of experienced players and whoever who gets set needs to bat well," he added

“I don't want to be under pressure all the time. This is too much. No one wants to be under pressure like this. It's a challenge. It's part of cricket. We did mistakes last game. We need to bounce back and it's simple,” he concluded.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Live telecast and streaming The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh third T20I will take place on Wednesday (July 16), 7:00 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Where to watch live telecast The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh third T20I in India will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Where to watch live streaming SonyLiv and FanCode will stream the third T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in India.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Squads Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed