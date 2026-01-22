Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming in India: When & where to watch on TV & online? Get SL vs ENG predicted XIs

England are touring Sri Lanka for three ODIs and three T20Is. The first ODI between Sri Lanka and England will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo from 2:30 PM IST.

Koushik Paul
Updated22 Jan 2026, 02:02 AM IST
Sri Lankan ODI captain Charith Asalanka (L) along with his English counterpart Harry Brook ahead of the ODI series,
After a disappointing Ashes campaign in Australia, England will start afresh when they take on Sri Lanka in a white-ball series, starting on Thursday. Sri Lanka will host England in three ODIs and as many as T20Is which serve as a final leg of preparation for the T20 World Cup 2026.

The first ODI between England and Sri Lanka will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. with the final two games to be played on January 24 and 27. England have struggled in ODIs in 2025.

In 12 matches the Three Lions played in 2025, England lost on eight occasions while they won in just four matches. After the 2023 World Cup, England have lost 18 out of 26 ODIs. On the other and, Sri Lanka are coming into this series after losing all three matches against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, England have already announced their playing XI for the opening ODI. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have recalled Dushmantha Chameera and Dhananjaya de Silva into their ODI side. Charith Asalanka, who was sacked as Sri Lanka's skipper for T20 World Cup, will lead in ODIs.

Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI match details

Date: January 22

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs England head-to-head in ODIs

In the one-day format, England have played 79 ODIs against Sri Lanka. England enjoy a narrow 38-37 head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in ODIs. One match ended in a tie while three games ended in no result.

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI in India?

In India, Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of England's tour ODI of Sri Lanka. The Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI will be telecast live on Sony Sports 5. Live streaming of Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI will be available on Sony LIV app and website. FanCode will also live stream Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI from 2:30 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI probable XIs

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (C), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando

