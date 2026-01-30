Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming in India: When & where to watch on TV & online? Get SL vs ENG probable XIs

Fresh from their ODI series win over Sri Lanka, England will look to continue their momentum in the three-match T20I series as well, the first of which begins on Friday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The T20I series will serve both England and Sri Lanka their final chance to fine-tune themselves before the T20 World Cup 2026, starting next month.

Having started the ODI series with a win, Sri Lanka were undone in the next two games despite a spirited show. With Charith Asalanka sacked as Sri Lanka's T20I captain, Dasun Shanaka will lead the side in the shortest format and also in the T20 World Cup 2026.

On the other hand, England will take confidence from centuries by Joe Root and captain Harry Brook in the third and final ODI. With the conditions being alien to them, the T20I series will serve England perfect preparation before the mega event as they likely to carry on with the aggressive approach.

Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20I match details Date: January 30

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20I in India? In India, Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights. The Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 channels from 7 PM IST. Live streaming of Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20I will be available on SonyLIV app and website. Also the streaming of SL vs ENG 1st T20I will be available on FanCode app and website.

SL vs ENG 1st T20I live streaming globally

Region TV Channel/Live Streaming Sri Lanka Ten Cricket, Sony Sports Network, Siyatha TV & Dialog ViU, SLRC Online United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 & discovery+, TNT Sports App South Africa SuperSport & SuperSport App or website Pakistan Tapmad USA & Canada Willow TV & Willow TV (via Sling TV or Direct)

Sri Lanka vs England head-to-head in T20Is Between these two teams, Sri Lanka enjoy a healthy 10-4 lead against England as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. England have played just two T20Is on Sri Lankan soil, winning one and losing one.

Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20I predicted XIs Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Dhananajaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshan Malinga, Asita Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera.