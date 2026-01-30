Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming in India: When & where to watch on TV & online? Get SL vs ENG probable XIs

England are coming into the T20I series against Sri Lanka on the back of winning the ODI series 2-1 recently. The T20I series will serve both England and Sri Lanka their final chance to fine-tune themselves before the T20 World Cup 2026, starting next month.

Koushik Paul
Updated30 Jan 2026, 02:59 PM IST
England's Adil Rashid (L) celebrates with captain Harry Brook after taking the wicket during the third ODI in Colombo.
England's Adil Rashid (L) celebrates with captain Harry Brook after taking the wicket during the third ODI in Colombo.(AFP)

Fresh from their ODI series win over Sri Lanka, England will look to continue their momentum in the three-match T20I series as well, the first of which begins on Friday at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The T20I series will serve both England and Sri Lanka their final chance to fine-tune themselves before the T20 World Cup 2026, starting next month.

Having started the ODI series with a win, Sri Lanka were undone in the next two games despite a spirited show. With Charith Asalanka sacked as Sri Lanka's T20I captain, Dasun Shanaka will lead the side in the shortest format and also in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Also Read | Italy T20 World Cup 2026 qualification, a boost for European cricket

On the other hand, England will take confidence from centuries by Joe Root and captain Harry Brook in the third and final ODI. With the conditions being alien to them, the T20I series will serve England perfect preparation before the mega event as they likely to carry on with the aggressive approach.

Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20I match details

Date: January 30

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20I in India?

In India, Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights. The Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 channels from 7 PM IST. Live streaming of Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20I will be available on SonyLIV app and website. Also the streaming of SL vs ENG 1st T20I will be available on FanCode app and website.

Also Read | T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up schedule revealed: Who is India playing with?

SL vs ENG 1st T20I live streaming globally

RegionTV Channel/Live Streaming 
Sri LankaTen Cricket, Sony Sports Network, Siyatha TV & Dialog ViU, SLRC Online
United KingdomTNT Sports 1 & discovery+, TNT Sports App
South AfricaSuperSport & SuperSport App or website
PakistanTapmad
USA & CanadaWillow TV & Willow TV (via Sling TV or Direct)

Sri Lanka vs England head-to-head in T20Is

Between these two teams, Sri Lanka enjoy a healthy 10-4 lead against England as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. England have played just two T20Is on Sri Lankan soil, winning one and losing one.

Also Read | What if Pakistan withdraw from T20 World Cup? Ban from cricket, ₹317-crore loss

Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20I predicted XIs

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Dhananajaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshan Malinga, Asita Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera.

England: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsSri Lanka vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming in India: When & where to watch on TV & online? Get SL vs ENG probable XIs
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.