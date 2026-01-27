SL vs ENG 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Ben Duckett departs after scratchy start, Joe Root joins Rehan Ahmed in Colombo

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI LIVE: England captain Harry Brook has won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. While Sri Lanka won the first game, England bounced back in the second to square the series.

England cricket team vs Sri Lanka national cricket team match scorecard

How to watch Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI in India?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Sri Lanka vs England ODI series in India. The Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando

England: Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid