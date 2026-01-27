SL vs ENG 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Ben Duckett departs after scratchy start, Joe Root joins Rehan Ahmed in Colombo

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI LIVE: England captain Harry Brook has won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. While Sri Lanka won the first game, England bounced back in the second to square the series.
Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Sri Lanka vs England ODI series in India. The Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels. Live streaming of Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI will be available on Sony LIV app and website.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando
England: Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid
Dhananjaya de Silva is brought into the attack and the move makes instant impact. Ben Duckett plays a reverse sweep and miscues it only for Dunith Wellalage to take a simple catch at cover point. ENG 20/1 (7)
It's been a quiet start for England after opting to bat first. The opening pair of Ben Duckett and Rehan Ahmed has kept things simple so far and play the deliveries on their merit. ENG 17-0 (6)
Interestingly, Rehan Ahmed is opening the batting with Ben Duckett for England. Asitha Fernando starts the bowling for Sri Lanka. This is just the second time in thus series that England are opening the batting with Rehan. It must be noted that Rehan is primarily a spinner and bats lower down the order. In the second game, Rehan was dismissed for 13. ENG 4/0 (1)
“We would have done the same thing but it's a part and parcel of the game. Hasaranga comes in for Pramod Madushan. We were a bit below-par with both bat and ball but we will try and improve in today's game. We will want someone to stand up and get a big hundred, that's the key to success in these conditions. it's not easy for a new batter to come in and play fluently here.”
“We will bat first. We will like a nice pitch but I don't think it's going to be a nice pitch, we have to adapt. Same team. Our spinners have to adapt to the conditions and so do our batters and try and put up a good score. Don't know yet, we will have to assess after a few overs.”
England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat first. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have made one change with Wanindu Hasaranga coming in for Pramod Madushan.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of England vs Sri Lanka final and third ODI in Colombo