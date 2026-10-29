Sri Lanka vs England live streaming: Which channels in India will live telecast SL vs ENG ODI today? Check probable XIs

Having already eliminated from the race of top two, England will take on Sri Lanka in a dead rubber of the ongoing Tri-series in Pakistan on Thursday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. With three wins in four games, hosts Pakistan qualified for the Tri-series final, to be played on October 31. Sri Lanka too booked their final spot with two wins from three games.

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For England, the Harry Brook-led side lost all their three games so far, including the one where they scored 429/4, while batting first against Sri Lanka. Chasing a mammoth 430, Sri Lanka were two wickets down with just 24 runs on board. From that position, England let the game slip.

In the game against Pakistan, England were in a driver's seat while defending 242. Pakistan were 154/9 in chase, before Shadab Khan's unbeaten hundred helped them rom home with with a wicket to spare.

Statistically, England have lost six ODIs in a row in Pakistan, which also includes three games from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy against Afghanistan, Australia and South Africa. The last time England won a game on Pakistani soil was in 2005 against Pakistan.

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Sri Lanka vs England ODI match details

Tournament Tri-series in Pakistan Match no. 6 Date October 29 Time 1:30 PM IST Venue Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Sri Lanka vs England ODI head-to-head Sri Lanka have played 86 ODIs against England since their first-ever meeting in 1982. England enjoy a slight 42-40 head-to-head advantage against Sri Lanka in the 50-over format. Three matches ended in no results, while one game was tied.

Also Read | Harry Brook breaks Shubman Gill's record with fastest ODI double century

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs England ODI in India? Unfortunately, no television channel in India has bought the media rights for the ongoing tri-series involving Sri Lanka, England and hosts Pakistan. As a result, no TV channels in India will live telecast the Sri Lanka vs England ODI. However, live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs England ODI will be available on Veto App for free.

Sri Lanka vs England ODI probable XIs Sri Lanka: Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c, wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

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Also Read | Shaheen Afridi breaks Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar record with 150 ODI wickets

England: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Gus Atkinson, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in