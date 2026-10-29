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Sri Lanka vs England live streaming: Which channels in India will live telecast SL vs ENG ODI today? Check probable XIs

England will play for pride when they take on Sri Lanka in the final round-robin game in the Tri-series against Pakistan

Koushik Paul
Updated29 Oct 2026, 09:47 AM IST
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England will play for pride against Sri Lanka in the final round-robin match of the Tri-series in Pakistan in Lahore.
England will play for pride against Sri Lanka in the final round-robin match of the Tri-series in Pakistan in Lahore. (AP Photo)
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Having already eliminated from the race of top two, England will take on Sri Lanka in a dead rubber of the ongoing Tri-series in Pakistan on Thursday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. With three wins in four games, hosts Pakistan qualified for the Tri-series final, to be played on October 31. Sri Lanka too booked their final spot with two wins from three games.

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For England, the Harry Brook-led side lost all their three games so far, including the one where they scored 429/4, while batting first against Sri Lanka. Chasing a mammoth 430, Sri Lanka were two wickets down with just 24 runs on board. From that position, England let the game slip.

Also Read | PAK vs ENG: Shaheen Afridi strikes twice as Pakistan bowl in tri-series game

In the game against Pakistan, England were in a driver's seat while defending 242. Pakistan were 154/9 in chase, before Shadab Khan's unbeaten hundred helped them rom home with with a wicket to spare.

Statistically, England have lost six ODIs in a row in Pakistan, which also includes three games from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy against Afghanistan, Australia and South Africa. The last time England won a game on Pakistani soil was in 2005 against Pakistan.

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Sri Lanka vs England ODI match details

TournamentTri-series in Pakistan
Match no.6
DateOctober 29
Time1:30 PM IST
VenueGaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Sri Lanka vs England ODI head-to-head

Sri Lanka have played 86 ODIs against England since their first-ever meeting in 1982. England enjoy a slight 42-40 head-to-head advantage against Sri Lanka in the 50-over format. Three matches ended in no results, while one game was tied.

Also Read | Harry Brook breaks Shubman Gill's record with fastest ODI double century

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs England ODI in India?

Unfortunately, no television channel in India has bought the media rights for the ongoing tri-series involving Sri Lanka, England and hosts Pakistan. As a result, no TV channels in India will live telecast the Sri Lanka vs England ODI. However, live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs England ODI will be available on Veto App for free.

Sri Lanka vs England ODI probable XIs

Sri Lanka: Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c, wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

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Also Read | Shaheen Afridi breaks Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar record with 150 ODI wickets

England: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Gus Atkinson, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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