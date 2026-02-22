Live Updates

Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Sri Lanka opt to bowl after Dasun Shanaka wins toss in Pallekele

Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bowl first against England in a crucial Group 2 clash of the Super 8 stage in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Koushik Paul
Updated22 Feb 2026, 02:49:56 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Harry Brook during the warm up before the match.
Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Harry Brook during the warm up before the match.(REUTERS)

Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and opted to bowl first against England in a crucial Group 2 clash of the Super 8 stage in the T20 World Cup 2026. Notably, Shanaka is playing his 150th T20I for the national team.

While England went unchanged, Sri Lanka made a couple of changes. Dushmantha Chameera replaced Pramod Madushan while Kusal Perera made way for Kamil Mishara.

Sri Lanka national cricket team vs England cricket team match scorecard

Sri Lanka vs England head to head in T20Is

England enjoy a 13-4 head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in the shortest format of the game. In the T20 World Cup, England also have the upper hand with 5-1 head-to-head over Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs England playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Follow updates here:
22 Feb 2026, 02:49:53 PM IST

SL vs ENG, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Why can't Jacob Bethell bowl?

Although England have Jacob Bethell in the playing XI, the Three Lions will not have the bowling services of Bethell. The left-arm spinner injured his finger in the game against West Indies and will not be allowed to bowl with a protective covering.

22 Feb 2026, 02:46:39 PM IST

SL vs ENG, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Will it rain in Pallekele?

While it looked bright and sunny at the toss, there are predictions of rain during the game. In fact, it was raining continuously from 6 PM till midnight on Saturday. For the unversed, the Pakistan vs New Zealand clash yesterday was washed out in Colombo without a ball being bowled.

22 Feb 2026, 02:36:18 PM IST

SL vs ENG, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: What Harry Brook said at toss?

Harry Brook: We would have bowled first as well. We had an amazing series here against them. Looking forward to the challenge. We'll see how it plays and try to adapt as soon as possible. Same team.

22 Feb 2026, 02:36:01 PM IST

SL vs ENG, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: What Dasun Shanaka said at toss?

Dasun Shanaka: We are gonna bowl first. Happy to chase. Very happy and confident. Boys are confident to play here. Couple of changes. Chameera and Mishara come in.

22 Feb 2026, 02:36:23 PM IST

SL vs ENG, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Sri Lanka opt to bowl

Dasun Shanaka and Harry Brook are out for the toss. Sri Lanka have won the toss and Shanaka opts to bowl first.

22 Feb 2026, 02:35:39 PM IST

SL vs ENG, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Head-to-head record

England enjoy a 13-4 head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in the shortest format of the game. In the T20 World Cup, England also have the upper hand with 5-1 head-to-head over Sri Lanka.

22 Feb 2026, 02:35:39 PM IST

SL vs ENG, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: England probable playing XIs

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

22 Feb 2026, 02:35:40 PM IST

SL vs ENG, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Sri Lanka probable playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

22 Feb 2026, 02:35:40 PM IST

SL vs ENG, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: How have England, Sri Lanka fared so far?

Both England and Sri Lanka are coming into this game after finishing second in their respective groups in the pool stage. While Sri Lanka's only loss came against Zimbabwe, England lost against West Indies.

22 Feb 2026, 02:35:40 PM IST

SL vs ENG, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of another group 2 match in Super 8 between England and co-hosts Sri Lanka in Pallekele.

About the Author

Koushik Paul's profile image
Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After a failed dream of becoming a professional athlete, he turned that lifelong passion into a career, covering th...Read More

CricketWorld Cup
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsSri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Sri Lanka opt to bowl after Dasun Shanaka wins toss in Pallekele
More