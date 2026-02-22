Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Sri Lanka opt to bowl after Dasun Shanaka wins toss in Pallekele

Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and opted to bowl first against England in a crucial Group 2 clash of the Super 8 stage in the T20 World Cup 2026. Notably, Shanaka is playing his 150th T20I for the national team.
While England went unchanged, Sri Lanka made a couple of changes. Dushmantha Chameera replaced Pramod Madushan while Kusal Perera made way for Kamil Mishara.
Sri Lanka national cricket team vs England cricket team match scorecard
England enjoy a 13-4 head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in the shortest format of the game. In the T20 World Cup, England also have the upper hand with 5-1 head-to-head over Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
Although England have Jacob Bethell in the playing XI, the Three Lions will not have the bowling services of Bethell. The left-arm spinner injured his finger in the game against West Indies and will not be allowed to bowl with a protective covering.
While it looked bright and sunny at the toss, there are predictions of rain during the game. In fact, it was raining continuously from 6 PM till midnight on Saturday. For the unversed, the Pakistan vs New Zealand clash yesterday was washed out in Colombo without a ball being bowled.
Harry Brook: We would have bowled first as well. We had an amazing series here against them. Looking forward to the challenge. We'll see how it plays and try to adapt as soon as possible. Same team.
Dasun Shanaka: We are gonna bowl first. Happy to chase. Very happy and confident. Boys are confident to play here. Couple of changes. Chameera and Mishara come in.
Dasun Shanaka and Harry Brook are out for the toss. Sri Lanka have won the toss and Shanaka opts to bowl first.
Both England and Sri Lanka are coming into this game after finishing second in their respective groups in the pool stage. While Sri Lanka's only loss came against Zimbabwe, England lost against West Indies.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of another group 2 match in Super 8 between England and co-hosts Sri Lanka in Pallekele.