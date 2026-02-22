Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Sri Lanka opt to bowl after Dasun Shanaka wins toss in Pallekele

Sri Lanka vs England T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and opted to bowl first against England in a crucial Group 2 clash of the Super 8 stage in the T20 World Cup 2026. Notably, Shanaka is playing his 150th T20I for the national team.

While England went unchanged, Sri Lanka made a couple of changes. Dushmantha Chameera replaced Pramod Madushan while Kusal Perera made way for Kamil Mishara.

Sri Lanka national cricket team vs England cricket team match scorecard

Sri Lanka vs England head to head in T20Is

England enjoy a 13-4 head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in the shortest format of the game. In the T20 World Cup, England also have the upper hand with 5-1 head-to-head over Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs England playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid