The Netherlands and Sri Lanka have met 5 times in ODI, and the Dutch didn't succeed in getting the better of Sri Lanka even once.

Scott Edwards-led Netherlands is all set to face Kusal Mendis-led Sri Lanka in the 19th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow from 10:30 am (IST) onwards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 In their previous fixture with South Africa, they scripted the second major shock of the ongoing tournament by defeating their opponent by 38 runs on 17 October. Batting first they scored 245/8 in 43 overs, however, the Proteas were all out at 207. The Netherlands have now played 3 matches, won 1, and lost 2.

On the contrary, despite putting up great efforts, Sri Lanka has lost all three matches played till now. In their last game, Sri Lanka was defeated by five-time champs Australia by five wickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands: Head-to-head The Netherlands and Sri Lanka have met 5 times in ODI, and the Dutch didn't succeed in getting the better of Sri Lanka even once. The two sides faced each other earlier this year in July, where Sri Lanka had emerged victorious by 128 runs.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands: Probable XIs Netherlands Probable XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c and wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Weather prediction No chance of rain and the temperature is predicted to be 31 degrees with 82% humidity, as per Weather.com.

Pitch report As per experts, the pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will most probably benefit the bowlers. So the team winning the toss may opt to bowl first.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands: When, where, and how to watch: The Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads. The match will start at 10:30 a.m. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!