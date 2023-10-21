Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch; live-streaming details

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch; live-streaming details

Saurav Mukherjee

The Netherlands and Sri Lanka have met 5 times in ODI, and the Dutch didn't succeed in getting the better of Sri Lanka even once.

(File) Sri Lanka's skipper Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama run between the wickets during their match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Scott Edwards-led Netherlands is all set to face Kusal Mendis-led Sri Lanka in the 19th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow from 10:30 am (IST) onwards.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023

In their previous fixture with South Africa, they scripted the second major shock of the ongoing tournament by defeating their opponent by 38 runs on 17 October. Batting first they scored 245/8 in 43 overs, however, the Proteas were all out at 207. The Netherlands have now played 3 matches, won 1, and lost 2.

On the contrary, despite putting up great efforts, Sri Lanka has lost all three matches played till now. In their last game, Sri Lanka was defeated by five-time champs Australia by five wickets.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands: Head-to-head

The Netherlands and Sri Lanka have met 5 times in ODI, and the Dutch didn't succeed in getting the better of Sri Lanka even once. The two sides faced each other earlier this year in July, where Sri Lanka had emerged victorious by 128 runs.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands: Probable XIs

Netherlands Probable XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c and wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

Weather prediction

No chance of rain and the temperature is predicted to be 31 degrees with 82% humidity, as per Weather.com.

Pitch report

As per experts, the pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will most probably benefit the bowlers. So the team winning the toss may opt to bowl first.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands: When, where, and how to watch:

The Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads. The match will start at 10:30 a.m.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Updated: 21 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST
