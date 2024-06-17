Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 38 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 17 Jun 2024 at 06:00 AM
Venue : Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
Sri Lanka squad -
Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
Netherlands squad -
Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Teja Nidamanuru, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards, Wesley Barresi, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Tim Pringle, Vivian Kingma
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Pathum Nissanka is out and Sri Lanka at 0/1 after 0.2 overs
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Score: OUT! c Sybrand Engelbrecht b Vivian Kingma.
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Scores: Sri Lanka Playing XI
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Score: Sri Lanka (Unchanged Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Scores: Netherlands Playing XI
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands (Playing XI) - Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (C/WK), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma.
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Score: Toss Update
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Score: Netherlands won the toss and elected to field
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 38 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Match Details
Match 38 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Sri Lanka and Netherlands to be held at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.