Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Will rain play spoilsport in Pallekele? Check weather update

Will rain play the spoilsport in the third and final one-day international against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Tuesday? The weather forecast shows the possibility of thundershower in the region. The temperature currently stands at 25 degrees Celsius, with many predicting light rain showers around 5 pm on Tuesday.

"Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then mainly cloudy after midnight...Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible," weather.com reported. Meanwhile, AccuWeather predicted thunderstorm and light rainfall around 5 pm on Tuesday.

Will rain affect Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd ODI? It was reported that rain is likely to affect the first half of the match. The chances could dip to 20 percent in the second half. The last two games were also affected by rain, but the teams managed to get a result. Both matches were won by Sri Lanka.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and chose to bat in the third and final one-day international against Sri Lanka in Pallekele on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka, who have an unassailable 2-0 lead going into the match, made as many as five changes, with all-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe making his debut. New Zealand made two changes, bringing in fast bowler Adam Milne and debutant all-rounder Zakary Foulkes in place of Nathan Smith and Jacob Duffy.

Sri Lanka ended its dreadful run against New Zealand in the ODIs with their first series win since November 2012. After a 3-0 ODI series win in 2012, the success in 2024 marked the first instance of Sri Lanka wrapping up the series against New Zealand.

During those 12 years, Sri Lanka met New Zealand on five occasions, lost four, and held the Kiwis once for a draw.

With the series done and dusted with a game to spare, Sri Lanka have six successive ODI bilateral series wins at home, their longest winning streak on their turf in 50-over cricket.

The third and final ODI of the ongoing series will be played on November 19 in Pallekele. The two-match Test series between South Africa and Sri Lanka begins on November 27.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand teams Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (capt), Nishan Madushka, Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Janith Liyanage, Mohamed Shiraz, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay and Dilshan Madushanka.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (capt), Tim Robinson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay, Michael Bracewell, Zakary Foulkes, Ish Sodhi and Adam Milne.