Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: 1st ODI of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 to start at 02:30 PM

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start on 13 Nov 2024 at 02:30 PM
Venue : Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla
Sri Lanka squad -
Avishka Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Charith Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohamed Shiraz
New Zealand squad -
Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tim Robinson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay (WK), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (C), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Match Details
1st ODI of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 between Sri Lanka and New Zealand to be held at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla at 02:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.