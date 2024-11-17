Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand score after 9 overs is 37/2

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start on 17 Nov 2024 at 02:30 PM
Venue : Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Sri Lanka squad -
Avishka Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Charith Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Mohamed Shiraz
New Zealand squad -
Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Will Young, Dean Foxcroft, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score:
New Zealand
Mark Chapman 5 (5)
Will Young 15 (22)
Sri Lanka
Dunith Wellalage 1/19 (4)
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Mark Chapman gets off the mark in good fashion!
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score:
New Zealand
Henry Nicholls 8 (23)
Will Young 14 (21)
Sri Lanka
Maheesh Theekshana 1/3 (2)
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: OUT! b Maheesh Theekshana.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score:
New Zealand
Will Young 13 (20)
Henry Nicholls 8 (18)
Sri Lanka
Dunith Wellalage 1/13 (3)
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score:
New Zealand
Henry Nicholls 7 (14)
Will Young 11 (18)
Sri Lanka
Maheesh Theekshana 0/2 (1)
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score:
New Zealand
Will Young 10 (17)
Henry Nicholls 6 (9)
Sri Lanka
Asitha Fernando 0/13 (3)
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR!! Lovely shot! Asitha Fernando lands this back of a length and outside off, Henry Nicholls gets the chance to free his arms and crunches it through point for his first boudnary.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score:
New Zealand
Will Young 9 (15)
Henry Nicholls 1 (5)
Sri Lanka
Dunith Wellalage 1/9 (2)
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Good shot! Dunith Wellalage drags his length back and just outside off. Will Young backs away to make some room and punches it sweetly through covers for a boundary.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score:
New Zealand
Will Young 5 (10)
Henry Nicholls 0 (4)
Sri Lanka
Asitha Fernando 0/6 (2)
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score:
New Zealand
Henry Nicholls 0 (2)
Will Young 4 (6)
Sri Lanka
Dunith Wellalage 1/4 (1)
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: OUT! b Dunith Wellalage.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: FOUR! Tim Robinson gets off the mark with a boundary as well!
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score:
New Zealand
Will Young 4 (6)
Tim Robinson 0 (0)
Sri Lanka
Asitha Fernando 0/5 (1)
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand and Will Young are underway in style!
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Will Young, Tim Robinson, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Hay (WK), Mitchell Santner (C), Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (C), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dunith Wellalage, Asitha Fernando.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Match Details
2nd ODI of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 between Sri Lanka and New Zealand to be held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy at 02:30 PM.