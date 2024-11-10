LIVE UPDATES

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: 2nd T20I of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 to start at 07:00 PM

3 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2024, 07:08 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start at 07:00 PM