LIVE UPDATES

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: 2nd T20I of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 to start at 07:00 PM

3 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2024, 07:08 PM IST
Livemint

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start at 07:00 PM

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd T20I of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024Premium
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score, 2nd T20I of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024. Match will start on 10 Nov 2024 at 07:00 PM
Venue : Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Sri Lanka squad -
Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
New Zealand squad -
Dean Foxcroft, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Josh Clarkson, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zakary Foulkes

10 Nov 2024, 07:08:19 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tim Robinson, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Hay(WK), Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner(C), Zakary Foulkes, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

10 Nov 2024, 07:07:49 PM IST

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Scores: Sri Lanka Playing XI

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Live Score: Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(WK), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.

10 Nov 2024, 06:06:00 PM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Match Details
2nd T20I of New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 between Sri Lanka and New Zealand to be held at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

