Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I LIVE Score: Pakistan strike as Sri Lanka lose early wickets

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I LIVE Score: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has won the toss and they have opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the first T20I on Wednesday. Although it has been dry for more than an hour, Dambulla experienced a little bit of drizzle earlier on the day.
With just exactly one month away for the T20 World Cup this is the perfect dress rehearsal for both the teams before the mega event. Pakistan will be playing all their World Cup games on Lankan soil.
Indian fans can watch the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I on FanCode app and website on a subscription basis. The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I from 7 PM IST.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed
Mohammad Wasim keeps the pressure firmly on, striking early in the over to remove Nissanka and leave Sri Lanka two down. With both openers dismissed, Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva look to rebuild, rotating strike cautiously. Wasim mixes pace and bounce effectively, conceding just two runs and finishing a probing spell as Sri Lanka slip to 16/2 after four overs.
Mohammad Wasim removes Nissanka to continue the strong new-ball spell. The opener looks to take on a short-of-a-length delivery but offers a catch, safely held by Nawaz on the second attempt. With both new-ball bowlers among the wickets, Sri Lanka lose both openers inside four overs. SL - 15/2 after 3.2 overs.
Salman Mirza strikes in the over with a soft dismissal, sending back Kamil Mishara for a duck after he mistimes an attempted loft over mid-off. Kusal Mendis walks in and plays cautiously, taking time to settle as Mirza keeps a tight line. Sri Lanka add a couple of singles but lose an early wicket in the over. SL 14/1 after 3 overs.
Salman Mirza delivers the early breakthrough as Kamil Mishara falls cheaply. Mishara looks to go aerial over mid-off but mistimes a full delivery, offering a simple catch to Salman Agha. Sri Lanka lose their first wicket as Mirza makes the early impact. SL - 13/1 after 2.2 overs.
Mohammad Wasim hits a good length and keeps things tight early, with Nissanka largely in defence. The batter capitalises on a short and wide delivery, slashing it behind square for four, before Wasim responds with extra bounce and pace. Sri Lanka add a boundary and a single, but Wasim maintains control through a disciplined over.
Salman Mirza starts with good pace and movement, asking early questions of the batters. Nissanka gets Sri Lanka underway with a confident drive for four, but the swing and uneven bounce keep him watchful. Sri Lanka see out the rest of the over safely, rotating strike for a steady beginning.
Expect a slightly two-paced wicket, offering assistance to both batters and bowlers. With an average first-innings score of 164, it shapes up as a pitch that has something for everyone.
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has won the toss and they have opted to bowl first. It was drizzling earlier on the day but there has been no rain for the past hour. According to FanCode, the teams have not been able to train on the eve of the match and the trophy unveiling was done indoors.
Sri Lanka and Pakistan start their final preparations for the T20 World Cup, starting next month. For Pakistan, this is the oerfect prepartion ahead of the mega event since they will be playing all their games on Lankan soil. India are the main hosts of T20 World Cup 2026.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.