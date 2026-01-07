Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I LIVE Score: Pakistan strike as Sri Lanka lose early wickets

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I LIVE Score: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has won the toss and they have opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the first T20I on Wednesday. Although it has been dry for more than an hour, Dambulla experienced a little bit of drizzle earlier on the day.

With just exactly one month away for the T20 World Cup this is the perfect dress rehearsal for both the teams before the mega event. Pakistan will be playing all their World Cup games on Lankan soil.

Where to watch SL vs PAK 1st T20I in India?

Indian fans can watch the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I on FanCode app and website on a subscription basis. The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I from 7 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed