Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live streaming in India: When & where to watch on TV & online? SL vs PAK predicted XIs

Pakistan will be looking to extend their winning run on Sri Lankan soil in the shortest format of the game when both sides take on a three-match T20I series, starting on January 7 in Dambulla. The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I starts at 7 PM IST.

With Pakistan playing all their T20 World Cup 2026 matches in Sri Lanka, the T20I series serves as a perfect preparation for both sides before the mega tournament. It must be noted that Sri Lanka is the co-host of the T20 World Cup 2026 along with India.

led by Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan have come without the likes of Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf. While Shaheen is nursing an injury, both Babar and Rauf are currently busy with their Big Bash League (BBL) commitments. Experienced Mohammad Rizwan has also been left out as Pakistan have named a few new faces.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka, having named their provisional squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, will take the field to find the right balance before naming the final 15. It is understood that Pakistan will be announcing their T20 World Cup squad on the basis of the performanes in this series.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I match details Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium

Date: January 7

Time: 7 PM IST

Where to watch SL vs PAK 1st T20I in India? Unfortunately, no television channels will telecast Pakistan's tour of Sri Lanka in India. Having said that, fans in India still can watch the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I on FanCode app and website on a subscription basis. The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I from 7 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan head-to-head in T20Is Pakistan enjoy a 16-11 win-loss record over Sri Lanka in the shortest format of the game. The Men in Green dominate on Lankan soil too in T20Is as the hosts have been able to win on just two occasions out of six matches played. The last time Sri Lanka hosted Pakistan in a T20I was 11 years back in 2015 in Colombo.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I playing XIs Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Matheesha Pathirana, Dustmanth Chameera.