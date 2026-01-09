Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan 2nd T20 LIVE: Toss delayed as rain plays spoilsport in Dambulla

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will lock horns at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium for the 2nd T20I clash of the three match series. Salman Ali Agha's side had taken a lead in the series after defeating the hosts in the 1st match by 6 wickets.

However, the Dasun Shanaka led side will look to showcase that they are formidable team in this format of the game by defeating the Men in Green today and levelling the series.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushan Hemantha, Janith Liyanage, Eshan Malinga, Traveen Mathew, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (w/k), Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (w/k), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq