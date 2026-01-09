Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan 2nd T20 LIVE: Toss delayed as rain plays spoilsport in Dambulla

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will lock horns at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium for the 2nd T20I clash of the three match series. Salman Ali Agha's side had taken a lead in the series after defeating the hosts in the 1st match by 6 wickets.
However, the Dasun Shanaka led side will look to showcase that they are formidable team in this format of the game by defeating the Men in Green today and levelling the series.
Squads:
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushan Hemantha, Janith Liyanage, Eshan Malinga, Traveen Mathew, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (w/k), Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage
Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (w/k), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan 2nd T20 LIVE: Good news for the cricket fans as rain seems to have stopped in Dambulla while some of the covers are now coming off. If this situation continues, we could have an interesting match on our hands, albeit a slightly shorter one.
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan 2nd T20 LIVE: It is currently drizziling in Dambulla and if the weather forecasts are to be believed, the situation may not improve. As per Accuweather, there is 45% chance of raining till even 11PM, suggesting that it might keep raining throughout this duration or recurring rain may halt the match.
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan 2nd T20 LIVE: If the 2nd T20I clash gets cancelled it would end all of Sri Lanka's chances of getting back in this series. The Dasun Shanaka led side will only have a chance at tieing the series if they win the third T20I. Meanwhile, Pakistan would have another chance to end the series in their favour.
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan 2nd T20 LIVE: The toss has been delayed due to outpour in Dambulla. The way it is raining some reports even suggest that the may get washed out. In any case, we will keep you posted with the latest update on this developing situation.
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan 2nd T20 LIVE: The live broadcast of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2T20I can be watched in India using the Sony Sports network channels or Sony Liv app for live-streaming.
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan 2nd T20 LIVE: The ongoing series is the last chance for both Sri Lanka and Pakistan to finetune their playing XIs ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. The maqrquee tournament is set to be played from 7 February till 8 March in India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan, in particular, will be playing all their matches of the tournament in Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan 2nd T20 LIVE: The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium from 7:00 pm (Indian time) while the toss will be held at 6:30pm.
