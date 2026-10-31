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Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Why Shaheen Shah Afridi was forced to leave out Shadab Khan from ODI Tri-series final today?

Shadab Khan was replaced by Faheem Ashraf in the Pakistan playing XI against Sri Lanka in the ODI Tri-series final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. 

Koushik Paul
Updated31 Oct 2026, 03:44 PM IST
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Shadab Khan single-handed won Pakistan the match against England in the tri-series.
Shadab Khan single-handed won Pakistan the match against England in the tri-series. (REUTERS)
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Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi was forced to leave out Shadab Khan from the playing XI in the ODI Tri-series final against Sri Lanka on Saturday after the all-rounder fell ill on the match day. The veteran all-rounder has played a huge role in all of Pakistan three wins in the series, which also had England as the third team, who bowed out of the final race after just a single victory from their four matches.

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Shadab has been among the wickets in the first two games against England and Sri Lanka in the round-robin stage. But the 28-year-old's highlight of the series came against England in their third encounter with a match-winning 113 not out to pull Pakistan out from the jaws of defeat.

Also Read | Meet Maaz Sadaqat: Pakistan batter's ODI comeback cut short as SL thrash hosts

Batting first, England rode on a hundred from Ben Duckett (105 off 111b) to put a below-par 241 all out after 46.4 overs after Shaheen Afridi's 4-46. In reply, Pakistan's top-order completely failed in front of Jamie Overton (3/43) and Liam Dawson (2/19) as the hosts slipped from 74/3 to 154/9.

With no hopes left, Shadab and no.11 batter Haris Rauf staged a 89-run stand for the last wicket - successful run chase in ODI history - to stage a brilliant win. Shadab would been dismissed on 97, but a dramatic successful DRS review added more spice to it. It was Shadab's maiden ODI hundred and a career-best score in ODI internationals.

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Why Shadab Khan is not playing in PAK vs SL?

The omission of Shadab came just before the game as the all-rounder fell ill. “Shadab is not feeling well, so Faheem is in,” Shaheen Afridi revealed during after winning the toss and opting to bowl against Sri Lanka. “We're going for bowling first,” Shaheen Afridi said at the toss.

Meanwhile, visuals on social media caught Shadab sitting alone in the Gaddafi Stadium pavilion, watching his teammates fight it out in the middle for the trophy. Pakistan start as favourites in the final. The host's only loss in the Tri-series came against Sri Lanka, when Pakistan batted first.

Also Read | IND vs PAK Highlights, Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Pakistan beat India by 8 wickets

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tri-series final playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

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Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Saad Baig(w), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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