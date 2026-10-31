Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Why Shaheen Shah Afridi was forced to leave out Shadab Khan from ODI Tri-series final today?

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi was forced to leave out Shadab Khan from the playing XI in the ODI Tri-series final against Sri Lanka on Saturday after the all-rounder fell ill on the match day. The veteran all-rounder has played a huge role in all of Pakistan three wins in the series, which also had England as the third team, who bowed out of the final race after just a single victory from their four matches.

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Shadab has been among the wickets in the first two games against England and Sri Lanka in the round-robin stage. But the 28-year-old's highlight of the series came against England in their third encounter with a match-winning 113 not out to pull Pakistan out from the jaws of defeat.

Batting first, England rode on a hundred from Ben Duckett (105 off 111b) to put a below-par 241 all out after 46.4 overs after Shaheen Afridi's 4-46. In reply, Pakistan's top-order completely failed in front of Jamie Overton (3/43) and Liam Dawson (2/19) as the hosts slipped from 74/3 to 154/9.

With no hopes left, Shadab and no.11 batter Haris Rauf staged a 89-run stand for the last wicket - successful run chase in ODI history - to stage a brilliant win. Shadab would been dismissed on 97, but a dramatic successful DRS review added more spice to it. It was Shadab's maiden ODI hundred and a career-best score in ODI internationals.

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Why Shadab Khan is not playing in PAK vs SL? The omission of Shadab came just before the game as the all-rounder fell ill. “Shadab is not feeling well, so Faheem is in,” Shaheen Afridi revealed during after winning the toss and opting to bowl against Sri Lanka. “We're going for bowling first,” Shaheen Afridi said at the toss.

Meanwhile, visuals on social media caught Shadab sitting alone in the Gaddafi Stadium pavilion, watching his teammates fight it out in the middle for the trophy. Pakistan start as favourites in the final. The host's only loss in the Tri-series came against Sri Lanka, when Pakistan batted first.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tri-series final playing XIs Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

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Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Saad Baig(w), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Arafat Minhas, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi(c), Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in