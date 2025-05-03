Sri Lanka women's ODI tri-series: Confident India to face hosts on Sunday, on cusp of final

If India beats Sri Lanka on Sunday, they would qualify for the final of the tri-series with a game to spare. The final of the women's tri-series is scheduled for May 11.

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Published3 May 2025, 07:05 PM IST
Pratika Rawal has been the pick of the batters in the women's ODI tri-series
Pratika Rawal has been the pick of the batters in the women's ODI tri-series(BCCI Women/X)

The Indian women's cricket team will meet their Sri Lankan counterparts in Match 4 of the women’s tri-series on Sunday, May 4 at Colombo's R Premadasa stadium.

The Indian side is at the top of the tri-series points table with 4 points, having won both of their opening round of matches, and a healthy net run rate of +0.750.

Great start

The Indian side, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, began the tri series on April 27 with a nine-wicket win over the hosts. India easily chased Sri Lanka's target of 148 in the 30th over with 9 wickets to spare in the rain-curtailed match, which was reduced to 39 overs an innings.

Also Read | Pratika Rawals unbeaten 50-run knock guides India Women to victory over Sri Lanka by 9 wickets

Opener Pratika Rawal was awarded the Player of the Match for her unbeaten 50 of 62 balls.

India then eased past Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa by 15 runs on April 29.

Cusp of final

Sneh Rana, who was the pick of the bowlers in the opening game with 3/31 in her 8 overs, bagged a five-wicket haul (5/43 in 10 overs) against the Proteas as India defended their first innings total of 276/6.

Pratika Rawal registered yet another half century as she top-scored for the Indian women with 78 (91).

If India beats Sri Lanka on Sunday, they would qualify for the final of the tri-series with a game to spare.

Tri-series stats

The Indian women are dominating the numbers charts as both the top run-getter and wicket-taker are the women in blue.

Also Read | Pratika, Mandhana, Deol star as IND-W start Tri-series win huge win

Rawal is leading the run charts with 128 runs from her 2 innings while Sneh Rana is the highest wicket taker with 8 scalps to her name.

When can I watch Sri Lanka vs India, Women’s Tri-series Match 4 live?

The match will start at 10 AM IST, which is 4:30 AM GMT.

Where can I watch Sri Lanka vs India, Women’s Tri-series Match 4 live?

You can catch the live streaming of Match 4 in the Women’s tri-series between India and Sri Lanka on the Fancode app

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsSri Lanka women's ODI tri-series: Confident India to face hosts on Sunday, on cusp of final
MoreLess
First Published:3 May 2025, 07:05 PM IST

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.