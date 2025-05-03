Sri Lanka women's ODI tri-series: Confident India to face hosts on Sunday, on cusp of final

The Indian women's cricket team will meet their Sri Lankan counterparts in Match 4 of the women’s tri-series on Sunday, May 4 at Colombo's R Premadasa stadium.

The Indian side is at the top of the tri-series points table with 4 points, having won both of their opening round of matches, and a healthy net run rate of +0.750.

Great start The Indian side, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, began the tri series on April 27 with a nine-wicket win over the hosts. India easily chased Sri Lanka's target of 148 in the 30th over with 9 wickets to spare in the rain-curtailed match, which was reduced to 39 overs an innings.

Opener Pratika Rawal was awarded the Player of the Match for her unbeaten 50 of 62 balls.

India then eased past Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa by 15 runs on April 29.

Cusp of final Sneh Rana, who was the pick of the bowlers in the opening game with 3/31 in her 8 overs, bagged a five-wicket haul (5/43 in 10 overs) against the Proteas as India defended their first innings total of 276/6.

Pratika Rawal registered yet another half century as she top-scored for the Indian women with 78 (91).

If India beats Sri Lanka on Sunday, they would qualify for the final of the tri-series with a game to spare.

Tri-series stats The Indian women are dominating the numbers charts as both the top run-getter and wicket-taker are the women in blue.

Rawal is leading the run charts with 128 runs from her 2 innings while Sneh Rana is the highest wicket taker with 8 scalps to her name.

When can I watch Sri Lanka vs India, Women’s Tri-series Match 4 live? The match will start at 10 AM IST, which is 4:30 AM GMT.

Where can I watch Sri Lanka vs India, Women’s Tri-series Match 4 live? You can catch the live streaming of Match 4 in the Women’s tri-series between India and Sri Lanka on the Fancode app