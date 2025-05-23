Subscribe

Sri Lankan great Angelo Mathews to retire from Tests

Angelo Mathews to retire from Test cricket after the first match against Bangladesh in June. Mathews is the third leading run-scorer for Sri Lanka after the legendary duo of Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene.

Published23 May 2025, 04:05 PM IST
(FILES) Sri Lanka�s Angelo Mathews plays a shot during the first day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on March 30, 2024. Sri Lanka's former skipper Angelo Mathews said on May 23, 2025 he will retire from Test cricket after playing in the first match against Bangladesh next month, but will continue white ball cricket. (Photo by Munir UZ ZAMAN / AFP)
Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka's middle-order mainstay, has announced his retirement from Test cricket. The first Test match against Bangladesh in Galle next month will be his final game. The veteran all-rounder announced his decision through social media.

Mathews has also stated his intention to be part of the ODI and T20I setup.

“Whilst I bid adieu to the Test format, as discussed with selectors, I will remain available for selection for the white ball format if and when my country needs me.”

Angelo Mathews, Test career

Angelo Mathews made his Test debut in 2009 against Pakistan at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, the venue for his farewell match as well. He scored 42 and 27 in the two innings. Mathews dismissed Younis Khan, Pakistan's all-time leading run-scorer, in both innings.

Mathews will add one more cap to his 118 Test matches and will finish as the fourth most capped player for Sri Lanka in the longest format.

Most Tests for Sri Lanka

Mahela Jayawardene - 149

Kumar Sangakkara - 134

Muthiah Muralidaran - 132

Angelo Mathews - 118

Most runs for Sri Lanka in Tests

Angelo Mathews' 8167 runs are only behind the legendary duo of Sangakkara and Jayawardene.

Kumar Sangakkara - 12400 runs (38 centuries)

Mahela Jayawardene - 11814 runs (34 centuries)

Angelo Mathews - 8167 runs (16 centuries)

Mathews has taken just 33 wickets in Tests, owing to the injuries he suffered throughout his 17-year-long career. His best bowling effort came in Sri Lanka's finest hour in Tests. Captain Angelo Mathews' 4/44 in the first innings and 160 in the second innings against England in Leeds in 2014 helped Sri Lanka to win a Test series with more than one match for the first time in the English Isles. 

Test career:

Matches - 118, Runs - 8167, Centuries - 16, Average - 44.6, Best - 200* vs Zimbabwe, 2020

Bowling: Wickets - 33, Average - 54.5, Best - 4/44 vs England, 2014

Angelo Mathews' captaincy record

Mathews' 13 wins as captain were only bettered by Sanath Jayasuriya (18 wins) and Mahela Jayawardene (18 wins).

Mathews as captain: Matches - 34, Wins - 13, Losses - 15, Draws - 6

Dimuth Karunaratne, another veteran batter with 100 matches, retired from the format in February. Now with Mathews also on his way out, Sri Lanka are looking at a tough rebuild.

 

 

 

 
