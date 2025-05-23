Sri Lankan great Angelo Mathews to retire from Tests

Angelo Mathews, Sri Lanka's middle-order mainstay, has announced his retirement from Test cricket. The first Test match against Bangladesh in Galle next month will be his final game. The veteran all-rounder announced his decision through social media.

Mathews has also stated his intention to be part of the ODI and T20I setup.

“Whilst I bid adieu to the Test format, as discussed with selectors, I will remain available for selection for the white ball format if and when my country needs me.”

Angelo Mathews, Test career Angelo Mathews made his Test debut in 2009 against Pakistan at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, the venue for his farewell match as well. He scored 42 and 27 in the two innings. Mathews dismissed Younis Khan, Pakistan's all-time leading run-scorer, in both innings.

Mathews will add one more cap to his 118 Test matches and will finish as the fourth most capped player for Sri Lanka in the longest format.

Most Tests for Sri Lanka Mahela Jayawardene - 149

Kumar Sangakkara - 134

Muthiah Muralidaran - 132

Angelo Mathews - 118

Most runs for Sri Lanka in Tests Angelo Mathews' 8167 runs are only behind the legendary duo of Sangakkara and Jayawardene.

Kumar Sangakkara - 12400 runs (38 centuries)

Mahela Jayawardene - 11814 runs (34 centuries)

Angelo Mathews - 8167 runs (16 centuries)

Mathews has taken just 33 wickets in Tests, owing to the injuries he suffered throughout his 17-year-long career. His best bowling effort came in Sri Lanka's finest hour in Tests. Captain Angelo Mathews' 4/44 in the first innings and 160 in the second innings against England in Leeds in 2014 helped Sri Lanka to win a Test series with more than one match for the first time in the English Isles.

Test career: Matches - 118, Runs - 8167, Centuries - 16, Average - 44.6, Best - 200* vs Zimbabwe, 2020

Bowling: Wickets - 33, Average - 54.5, Best - 4/44 vs England, 2014

Angelo Mathews' captaincy record Mathews' 13 wins as captain were only bettered by Sanath Jayasuriya (18 wins) and Mahela Jayawardene (18 wins).

Mathews as captain: Matches - 34, Wins - 13, Losses - 15, Draws - 6