Angelo Mathews from Sri Lanka was on Monday given "timed out" in a World Cup clash against Bangladesh, becoming the first man to suffer the dismissal in the history of international cricket.

Timed Out: What does the law say "After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out," according to rule by MCC.

According to the rule 40.1.2 In the event of an extended delay in which no batter comes to the wicket, the umpires shall adopt the procedure of Law 16.3 (Umpires awarding a match). For the purposes of that Law the start of the action shall be taken as the expiry of the 3 minutes referred to above.

Bowler does not get credit The bowler does not get credit for the wicket.

Angelo Mathews remonstrated with the umpires for a while before leaving the pitch shaking his had in dismay and threw his helmet a soon as he crossed the boundary.

Earlier, Bangladesh on Monday won the toss and opted to bowl first in their World Cup match against Sri lanka which is being played amid severe pollution levels in the city.

The notorious air pollution had put the match in jeopardy, fording the ICC to seek advice from renowned pulmonologist Randeep Guleria to ensure that the game takes place as scheduled.

The AQI (Air Quality Index) near the venue is close to 400.

Tanzim Hasan replaced Mustafizur Rahman in the Bangladesh playing XI as the left-arm seamer is not fit.

In the the Sri Lankan XI, Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Perera came in for Chamika Karunaratne and Dushan Hemantha.

